{child_flags:hot}Children’s Day: Shouldn’t it be a thing about now? {child_byline}Scott Peterson {/child_byline} We are halfway between two of the pivotal holidays that mark spring, so maybe this is a good time to talk about an injustice of sorts. I can remember as a child that I thought something was unfair. “We have Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, but what about,” I intoned to my mother, “Children’s Day!” Of course, I was really just fishing for presents. It’s the same thing I did once on St. Nicholas Day. We had never celebrated St. Nicholas Day at our home, but when our school district shifted elementary-school boundaries, I was suddenly transferred to another school, and at this school there was a clear preference in early December for St. Nicholas Day. I was at that age of flagging innocence when I knew what I suspected was the right answer, but I chose to play dumb. Yes, I wanted to hang onto the idea of Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy, in large part because I didn’t want to disappoint my parents. They seemed to enjoy these myths and they were a big part of our family lore. So much of what made our holidays (or loosing teeth) special were the rites and celebrations that went with these characters. I didn’t want to ruin anything about our idyllic holidays, so I bluffed. I also did not want to spoil it for my two young sisters, who were as deep into the mythology as they possibly could be. I had heard rumors on the playground. In fact a year later, I actually sought some proof. I had asked Santa Claus for a photo of himself. Perhaps then I would know the truth to these rumors! At Christmastime, my stocking held a picture of Santa Claus, a little 3-by-4-inch gold frame. Curious, I surreptitiously took the photo out to examine it more closely. I discovered, by looking at the back, that it was not a photograph at all, but a clipping from a Rexall calendar (my dad was a pharmacist). That discovery didn’t extinguish my flame, but it dampened it a fair share. It told me a lot more about what I had long suspected. But still I chose not to fully admit it. I didn’t want to pop the bubble, shattering the illusion. One of the favorite songs my mother used to sing to us was “Toyland,” a children’s song and adult lament, which contained this refrain: “Childhood’s joy land Mystic merry toyland Once you pass its borders You can ne’er return again.” It says, in so many words, that once you leave Toyland, you can never return again. Although there are a lot of grownup people from collectors of Star Wars figures to model-train builders who would beg to differ on this reference, the wisdom behind the lyric is more figurative, an allusion to innocence. Once the innocence of childhood is gone, it’s gone for good. We can still buy ourselves toys and invest time in hobbies that rekindle those old interests, but it’s always in a benign if somewhat futile pursuit to recapture those glorious, carefree, halcyon days that are behind us. It would be years before I could fully understand what it would be like to cross fully into the portal of adulthood and leave my childhood behind, but even at that young age I had an inkling. I was not yet ready to say goodbye to being a child and to let the illusion of innocence slip away. Lest you think all my motives were altruistic, I have to admit that a big part of my thought process was selfish and utilitarian. The feeling of innocence and warm family traditions were always treasured in our household and continue to be so to this day, to be sure, but let’s be honest. I was kind of worried, as a kid, that I would be missing out on some toys. If there is no bringer of candy and toys, well, then yours truly is going to be shutting off the gravy train. A Christmas without toys? Just mittens and slipper socks from my grandma? Easter would be just about sliced ham and deviled eggs and no baskets of chocolate bunnies and jellybeans? And nothing under my pillow for losing a baby molar? Where is the joy in any of this? So with a full school of doubts swimming between my ears, I chose to seize the day and lean on my parent: “Mom, why are kids in school celebrating St. Nick’s Day? Why doesn’t he come to our house?” Perhaps it was conniving, I admit, an obvious gambit to win more goodies in advance of Christmas, but it was a chance I had to take. I don’t know if my mother didn’t want to spoil the illusion for me (or my sisters) or if she just was not quick enough on the draw with a clever retort, but, much to my pleasant surprise, St. Nick did come, albeit late, and our shoes were filled with candy, small books and toys, I almost couldn’t believe it myself. And he came back year after year. So this brings me back to where I started, with Children’s Day. When I had inquired, pining for more toys again, about why there is no Children’s Day, but everyone else in our family had a day (i.e. Mother and Father), I got a blunt rebuke and a wry smile from her: “Because,” she said, “every day is children’s day.” “But, well, um,” I stumbled for a quick-witted reply of my own and came up empty. Years later, as my children, now in their 30s, have grown, I think about my childhood memories and I think of the memories I had when my boys were children. They shower me with gifts on Father’s Day, but I can’t help but think it’s upside down. I am the one who is the fortunate one. They gave me the gift of fatherhood in the first place. They rekindled that innocent joy of children. They gave me the most rewarding job on earth. They made my life infinitely happier and more fulfilled. They bring me more joy than I could ever have experienced without them. Yes, I am grateful for their gifts. It’s a tradition, after all, to humbly accept them. But one of these days I am going to turn the table. I am going to get them gifts, out of gratitude for the great honor to be called father. No job is more wonderful. And I think back to my own mother. Perhaps, I had not conned my way into getting gifts from St. Nicholas after all. Perhaps, she, not unlike me, was so grateful for motherhood that she wanted to perpetuate the same gift of gratitude a little longer, and to slow down, as much as possible, the passage from Toyland to Adultland. As always, the joy, she understood — and I came to appreciate — is indeed in the giving. Every year, I understand my mother (and my father) a little more. It’s another blessing in their legacy. And I wish they were both still around so I could tell them just that. What they gave me I was thrilled to pass along to my children and they, in time, to theirs. Thank you. Mom, for giving me Children’s Day after all, as an adult.
