I have a theory about winter weather in Wisconsin.
It’s not the cold. It’s not the snow. It’s the length.
We have a niece and nephew that just moved in from San Diego, and I have been patiently waiting to see when Wisconsin weather will break their will.
For those of you unaware, the forecast for San Diego is 78 degrees and sunny. That’s every day of the week, every week of the year, all year long — with the possible exception of some of the crazy deluges and snowstorms of the past few weeks.
The job of a San Diego meteorologist is desperately trying to escape boredom, because it is so predictable.
So when our niece and her new husband moved here late last summer, I almost set my watch. They enjoyed the crisp fall air, the changing tree colors, the winter wonderland and even endured what I am sure they thought was a typical Wisconsin winter. (I didn’t have the heart to tell them, this was one of the mildest winters on record.)
When I first talked to them as Mother Nature started unleashing her fury, they laughed it off. But after months of adapting, that tough-guy look in their eyes has hardened into resignation and disbelief. And that’s because winter is not a sprint, but a marathon in America’s Dairyland.
To be fair, our niece was born and raised in Madison, and went to college in the Twin Cities, but she has lived for more than 15 years in southern California, where she met her husband, who spent almost all of his life in that sunny, dry climate. But after all this time, it’s like starting over and neither has been acclimatized to the joys of weather here.
A couple of weeks ago when I talked to him, he finally capitulated and said he would break down and buy a snow blower. Belying the earnest looks in his eyes, he continued to put up a good front. He even insisted that once the temperature falls to 20 degrees, you cannot feel a difference even if it drops below zero — that frigid is frigid after that point.
I wanted to laugh in his face, but I just offered a knowing smile. Just like our prior discussions on snow blowers had led to his turnabout, he would come to realize the reality of Wisconsin weather.
Until you have experienced 25 degrees below zero, when your previously soft car seat turns from cushy to a solid block of ice, when your car will not start, when your pipes freeze and when you get a brisk 30 mph wind on top of that (minus 60 degrees wind-chill factor, for those of you scoring at home), you really have not experienced the full joy of Wisconsin winters.
But forget about backbreaking shoveling, ignore the inestimable thrill of double-digit, below-zero chills — that is not what winter is about. It’s about the seemingly endlessness of it all.
When the groundhog sees its shadow, Wisconsinites just laugh — not just at the silliness of this superstitious legend, but at the preposterous nature of winter departing — if it sees its shadow — six weeks hence. And that is the worst-case scenario. If he does not see his shadow, spring arrives early, according to the lore.
But when was the last time anyone in Wisconsin was fool enough to think winter would come to an end as early as mid-March? Sure the calendar says Monday was the first day of spring, but that’s an illusion.
And let’s go back to six weeks of winter. Do you know what it was like in Wisconsin on March 18 just two days past the six-week mark, based on the groundhog’s shadow watching? The low was 10, and, with the wind factored in, it felt like minus 7. It was bone-chilling cold. (You don’t know how much I wanted to call my niece’s husband and say, “So how does 20 degrees feel now, eh?” He will learn soon enough.)
That’s the hardest part of winter. We all love the snow in December. We can tolerate the cold in January. But when it’s April, and Old Man Winter still has his foot on the gas pedal, you just want to raise an angry fist at the sky — and get a mouthful of sleet or graupel when you do.
In 2023, even given our temperate conditions this year, meteorologists will say winter ended on March 1. Groundhog groupies assert March 16. Astronomers say March 20. Optimists will say April 9 (Easter). Wisconsinites will say May 1, if you are lucky. We get a month of spring, two months of autumn and three months of summer. The rest is winter.
I had a friend who moved to Seattle decades ago and she used to say that in Seattle most newcomers give up after the first year. That is, if you don’t like rain all the time, you will wave the white flag after enduring it a year — and if you don’t, you’re likely to stay for the duration.
I don’t know if there is a parallel to the Seattle rule for Wisconsin, but I have been marking my calendar for my niece and her husband. They have several months before the calendar clicks over to a year.
As for me, I love Wisconsin and the change of seasons. I don’t even mind the cold. Everyone likes to complain about it, but I figure that the weather is what separates the contenders from the pretenders.
I have lived here over 65 years and would not live anywhere else. But I am not going to be sharing the secret Wisconsin handshake with the newcomers until a year, maybe two, has come and gone.
We need some exceptionally brutal weather to test their true mettle of their Wisconsinness. Then and only then do you get the handshake. If you can feel it, it means your hands are not numb, and you are one of us. If you cannot, it means you are on probationary status for a while. You have to earn the Badger of honor.
