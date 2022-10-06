I have had this dream a few times each year for as long as I can remember. It’s more of a nightmare, but a harmless one.
It’s not always the same, but the ending is always identical. The dream builds to a peak and often ends with me being startled awake with a disturbing revelation:
I never finished my college degree, and I am suddenly in a panic.
How I get there varies a little bit, but it’s usually because I have forgotten to study or not remember that I was going to drop a class and did not realize it until it was too late and finals were coming and I had not read the textbook or gone to a single lecture.
It’s a stress dream that throws me into a panic. What do I do? Can I catch up fast? Can I retake the class again? Would I even have the brain power to do it again in my 60’s? Does this mean I am an imposter and my whole career has been built on this one mistake that I cannot get past?
Of course, none of it is true. I got my degree and did it in four years, fair and square. But somehow, in Freud parlance, my id and my superego go to war in my brain once I am asleep. It’s a metaphor for my state of high anxiety.
In my first week of retirement I am finally starting to sleep better, but instead of this dream haunting me at night, it is taunting me by day. I keep thinking I am skipping out of school and the truancy officer is going to be banging on my door and sending me back to class, or, in this case, work.
I loved my career, and, believe it or not, I loved school just as much. But that doesn’t ward off the evil spirits of this dream—the one that says I forgot something. It says I have been neglectful and I am about to pay dearly for my sloth.
I keep thinking of “Groundhog Day,” the movie where Bill Murray is trapped in some sort of semi-comical, time-warp nightmare and can’t figure out how to escape. Every morning, when his digital clock rolls over from 5:59 a.m. to 6 a.m. and the radio starts blaring Sonny & Cher, singing “I’ve Got You Babe,” he relives the same day over and over again, until he finally puts his jaded ego aside and lets love rule the day.
I disabled my alarm clock on the first day of retirement, but that can’t stop the little demons from making their way into my subconscious mind and whispering in a scolding voice: “You’ll be sorry!”
To make up for it, my first few days of retirement have been spent in high-activity mold.
On morning one, I got up early and paid the bills. Then I cleaned up some loose ends on Medicare. Then I walked for 17,000 steps. Then I cut up a large tree bough that had fallen during a recent storm. Then I mowed the lawn. Then I knocked down a wasp nest hanging on our house. Then I grilled dinner. Then I started unpacking the boxes I brought home from the office. Then I began asking my wife questions about paperwork lying around the house. (Then she gave me the look to dial it down a bit.) Then we started booking get-togethers with friends and family, and have almost all of October filled in.
It’s a high-anxiety dream that is chasing me and, in order to escape, I have one option: Work harder!
It’s like I can’t stop myself. I have this feeling that I have to get all this work done before they realize I am gone and order me back to work: “Retimerment, shmirement, Peterson, get your butt back to the office!”
I have had several friends and family members sending me notes asking me how I like retirement.
In the recesses of my brain, that little voice is screaming: They are onto you! You will pay dearly for this hooky!
My wife, who retired two years ago, is looking at me bewildered but with a wry smile.
The secret to a happy retirement, she calmly assures me, is in understanding that it is a marathon, not a sprint. And it’s not even a marathon. It’s a morning constitutional, a leisurely stroll that you’re in no hurry to get through. You’ve had a lifetime of stress. Now is time to enjoy the ride and let life gently wash over you and no longer drown you.
My older sister, who is also retired, has the same knowing smile. It’s like learning to use the force. You will figure it out, she assures me. “It’s not a painful process.”
I know both of them are right, but until I can subdue this delirium dragon that keeps me awake at night—and now in high alert by day—I won’t believe it. Maybe that is what retirement is all about, slaying the dragon of stress once and for all.
Columnist note: Some of you may be wondering about how I could be writing this column now that I am retired as managing editor of the paper. The leaders at Adams Publishing Group have agreed to let me continue to write this column on a freelance basis until my successor as editor is named and he can make the call after that. I am grateful for the opportunity.
