The quiet.
Until you have not heard quiet in a while, you can’t appreciate its absence.
Nancy and I, or I should say Nanna and Grandpa, were handling an overnight visit from our two grandchildren, ages 10 months and 3 years old, and, as a couple of old codgers, we had our hands full during this 24 hour stint when my son and his wife took some long overdue time off to attend a wedding.
Now make no doubt about it, we love our grandchildren, and we would gladly do it again whenever asked, but I have a new respect for Kyle and Mandy and the energy it takes to be a parent. We had forgotten the energy it takes. It was non-stop for us from the moment they left until the moment they picked them up.
At one point, Maxwell was in his highchair smearing mashed bananas all over himself. Beneath him, his discarded blueberries were smashed and staining the carpet. I was sitting a few feet away on the floor next to my granddaughter, pretending to be a passenger in the imaginary car she was driving with frequent stops after six-second stints of driving, to run errands to the grocery store, toy store and places I could not fully discern. And wedged into the tiny spot was Nanna, trying desperately to regain control of the situation, while jockeying for a position with a golden retriever who could smell freebies coming his way and was not about to yield his position.
We were inside. We were outside. We were on both floors. We were in every room in the house. We were hopping from one interesting toy or object to the next, trying to keep up with all the fun and chaos. It was the first time we had both grandchildren at the same time, one ready for pre-school, and the other ever-so-close to walking. And neither has been short when it comes to verbal skills, be it babbling or full and complex sentences. They are loud and proud.
As the evening drew to a close, Maxwell went down to bed without much of a fuss. But he has a secret weapon. He can go down easy and then be awake again in a flash, demanding action. Anne, on the other hand, is older and wiser, and she was begging us for a full-fledged “slumber party,” whatever that is, with her grandparents. We took that to mean late night cheese and crackers and three or four extra bedtime stories. But she was still resisting and insisting.
Finally, at the end of the night, when we had finally convinced her that heading off to dreamland was the best course of action for her, as she sat up in bed and under the covers, she threw herself backwards onto her pillow, but she overestimated the size of her pillow and banged her head, not hard, but enough to undo almost an hour of our gentle cajoling to get her to settle down to sleep. Now she was under covers crying real tears followed by crocodile tears.
Nanna finally rubbed her back gently and she drifted off to sleep, but Nancy and I spent the rest of the night worrying – needlessly, as it turns out – she might have had a concussion and we overlooked it. We spent the rest of the evening, what little was left of it, checking the monitor and checking in on her to make sure she was moving around OK.
I had taped the Badger game, and was only a little miffed that the game before it has pre-empted it with not one but two overtimes, so I missed the first Wisconsin score. It did not matter. The house was again quiet, and I nursed a glass of bourbon as I fast-forwarded between the good parts on the tape, as the clock approached midnight.
Bedtime came as soon as we could manage it, not knowing when Maxwell would open Act 2.
It was a sleepless night after that. Their dog was hogging the bed. And I was up multiple times checking the dual monitor, worried about Annie and waiting for Maxwell to arise. When Maxwell sounded his trumpet-like screech at 4:30 a.m., I was so exhausted, I played possum. Nancy got up, gave him his bottle and held him in her arms, not realizing the clock in the guest bedroom was an hour earlier than it was. She could have put him back to bed, but instead stayed awake with him in her arms for two more hours. And I got up a couple of times to check on them.
By 6:30 a.m., Nanna and Maxwell were having a grand-old time on the couch. And, before long, Annie awoke and joined the fun. And the whole grandchildren carnival started up again.
After their Mommy and Daddy picked them up, there was that quiet – that blissful, heavenly silence – that I had never appreciated so much.
A couple days later, Annie began her first day of pre-school and I was already missing them. Today it is pre-school and next they will be off at college. Yes, I love my dear, sweet silence, but I love even more pretending to be a kid with them and seeing life through those little-people minds. I love to watch them grow, but will miss this age as it too quickly evaporates in the march of time.
And now that the house is so quiet, I miss the giggling, the imaginative play, the precociousness, the joy of children.
I hope we get another chance to make a little noise together. I am already missing it.
