Once upon a time, when our kids were little, going up north truly meant an escape from reality.
When we first started going to a cottage up north back in the early 1990s, it was a time before most of the world knew cell phones, the Internet, email, Netflix, Facebook and even Google. If you don’t believe me, Google it!
Back then, you could truly say that you were going to remote cottage up in the woods and could not be reached. It really was an escape to be up north. No mail, no fax machines and if you needed a landline telephone (or just a plain old phone as they were called back then), you could find one in an emergency.
You went up north to escape civilization. Once you crossed Highway 64, you were enter Up North, the land where the woods begin and troubles recede.
And then, somewhere along the line in the past 30 years, that all changed. Since then, we were always working, we’re always expected to check emails, chats, web sites, cell phones and countless other platforms. There is no escaping it. As Franklin Delano Roosevelt might have said, “The only thing we can escape, is escape itself.”
We were fortunate in the Peterson family, because even though technology was slowly overtaking all the rest of our lives, the cottage remained in a white spot on most cellular coverage maps. There was no cable, no internet, and no connection to the outside world. It was Up North as God intended it.
As the kids got older and more connected and they married wives who were just as tech savvy, it got harder and harder for them to exist in a world where they were not wirelessly plugged in. — where there was not some rude device constantly begging for attention (and getting it) like some petulant teenager.
People were not all that keen, after their communications dependency, to give it up.
But this year, all of that changed.
You could see it from the pontoon boat as you crossed the lake. There it was, like some edifice to the cell-phone age, a latticework spire towering above the trees on the shoreline, a cell phone tower, standing in a hole in the forest that was carved out for barbed-wire fence and giant guy wires. It was a shrine to the modern era, right there in the north woods, like it was mocking me for ever once thinking it was not going to come here.
No, it did not ruin the beautiful sunset views from the cottage, but from across the lake it’s obviously not the elephant in the room, but the giraffe near the shoreline, a gigantic giraffe with a flashing strobe light on top, that signals to everyone that no place is sacred, that even Up North, where we count on it being belovedly backward and old fashioned, that even here we can no longer hide.
Once upon a time, you might catch a stray text message at 11:13: p.m. on a Thursday night. If you drove down the road for four or five miles, you might get one bar of service and might, as my kids would do, reach your girlfriend if you were lonely. I once drove a half hour to an Indian reservation to get a strong enough signal to approve my staff payroll while on vacation.
But for the most part, this was a communication desert. Even on the TV, you could pull in one station, a public television channel. You were out of the loop and forced to do things like play board games, do jigsaw puzzles, fish, stare into the gorgeous sunsets, relax in a hammock, read a book on the screen porch, take in the meteor showers at night, paddle a canoe or just watch time slip through your phone-free fingers.
But all that changed this year. The new tower is only about two blocks away from the cottage and the signal is powerful, and more powerful than that is the attraction, the need to always be plugged in.
The cottage is no longer the oasis. We tried for awhile to pretend it wasn’t there, but my wife and I both succumbed. And before we knew it, we were checking Facebook and Snapchat, playing Wordle, settling arguments with Google searches and even playing online games.
Hello, I am Scott and I am addicted to technology.
At some point, the world will rebel and demand to be unplugged, but that won’t happen soon. In the meantime, I will have go farther and farther away to find my refuge. I don’t know where that is, but I have no doubt my smartphone has the answer. It always does. And if it doesn’t, I will always keep checking to see when it does.
