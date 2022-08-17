I was reaching into the bin at the road-side farm stand, doing one of my favorite things this time of year, picking up sweet corn.
One of the benefits of living in Wisconsin is that for most of August and, if you’re lucky, a few weeks on either side of that month, you can pick up farm-fresh sweet corn.
This guy at the stand grabbed a bag and asked me how many ears I wanted. Oh, no you don’t!
I’ll be picking out my own ears, thank you very much. One of the benefits of being the only son and having three sisters, at least back in the 1960s, was that he would take me along to do things that were considered “Dad things” or at least that’s what I imagined as a kid.
Selecting sweet corn was, I suppose, one of those things. He would careful pull back the husks and look for undeveloped kernels, worms and other signs of defective ears. He was only going to get the best, and if the guy who ran the stand had other ideas, it was caveat emptor.
Nope, I was going to do the deciding on what ears I was taking home.
A little later, I was at the grocery store and was picking out grapes. I popped a few in my mouth to find which bag had the sweetest fruit. I caught a slightly disapproving glance in the produce section, as if I were stealing. Sampling grapes was something my dad often did.
I suppose, technically, I was shoplifting, but I wanted to stand up and say, “If it was good enough for my dad, it was good enough for me.”
Of course, I would never bite into an apple or carve a core out of a watermelon, but lifting a grape in order to make a better informed purchase seems like as prudent a decision as being picky about your corn cobs.
My dad was a pretty honest man, but he was also one of the more frugal people I knew. He loved wearing a white T-shirt around the house, often filled with enough holes to mimic Swiss cheese. And he had lots of shoes, and all of them were nearly worn out, with the backs broken down so they became like loafers, even though they were not. He could not bare to part with them and buy a new pair.
He had a bit of mischief in him that often paired well with his thriftiness.
I can remember getting up at 5 a.m., before the sun was up and going to the golf course. We would get there before the flags were even in the holes. He reasoned, correctly, that if we got on the course before the crew did and got at least to the second hole, that we could get a hole round in for free.
I hated getting up that early and often had a stomachache as a result, but his reasoning was flawless. We never got stopped – though I often spent the first three holes looking over my shoulder for the golfing police that never came.
Once at State Fair park we went to a show to look for popup trailers for camping. His impish tendencies were again at work. He reasoned correctly that if we went in a service entrance we would not have to pay admission to get in. And he was right.
I heard a seasoned investigative reporter say once that if you want to get into any building, just take a clipboard and wear a focused, determined look on your face, and you can make your way past most any checkpoint.
My dad, of course, employed a similar strategy at the movie theater box office. I think my voice had already dropped in adolescence and I was still pretending, or face a stern look from my dad, that I was “under 12.”
We would sneak into car lots at night and occasionally find an open car door and could get a close inspection without a salesman hovering over us. When dealers were open, I’d watch as my dad would negotiate with these sales managers. Even though, after weeks of looking, he knew this was the car he wanted, I watched as he feigned disinterest when push came to shove at the bargaining table. I also watched him say, “I will have to talk it over with my wife” as a bargaining chip, too, even though we both knew that her consent was long ago given.
And there is another episode that neither I nor my sisters know how it originated, but, for some reason, we got the idea that if a bag of candy on the shelf at the grocery store was inadvertently punctured and torn open, that the candy that had fallen out was free.
I am not sure where we ever got this idea, but my dad, who worked as a retail pharmacist and, before the war as a manager of a Metropolitan dime store, might have told us during some conversation, that when a bag is broken open, the grocer cannot sell it, so they have to throw it away. Well, somehow, in our brains, born of the twinkle in our father’s eye, we extrapolated this to mean that, well, if they were throwing it away anyway, we wouldn’t be doing anything wrong by taking it. So, naturally, we went right for the candle aisle on every trip to the store, shaking and inspecting every bag looking for a flaw and thus our bounty: a butterscotch drop here, a Tootsie Pop there. We never got away with much, but I have no idea how we did not get away with at least a scolding from a clerk.
It’s strange, I thought, as loaded the fully inspected corn into my bag, all the little bits of baggage that we take with us in life, little kernels of our parents and maybe their parents, that we often forget how they get there. I no longer search the shelves looking for candy bags, but I do inspect my produce.
As I went to the checkout, the guy running the stand, perhaps sensing I was put out by his attempt to pre-select my maize, told me he would give me an extra ear at no extra charge. My father would be proud. Dad, if you are out there somewhere, this cob’s for you!
