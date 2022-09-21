It’s already started.
My wife had finished gardening and was left with a bag of fertilizer-infused top soil, which was lying in the driveway.
“I think we should store that in the garage,” Nancy said.
“I am not sure we have any room left there,” I responded.
“Well, we’ll have to clean out the storage area under the shelves after you retire,” she said.
And there it was. I am not even officially retired yet, and the honey-do list has already begun. Or I should say that it’s moved from the back burner to the front.
Clearing all the clutter out of the garage? Check.
It starts out really subtly like that, and then, like a leaky roof, it’s not the single drop that gets you but the persistent dripping: one thing after another.
Well, OK, she is right. The garage is long overdue for cleaning. I can live with a little of that.
Later that morning, my wife was having some trouble with the remote on the stereo system. I suggested that maybe she should look it up in the directions.
Since we have been married, we have saved all the owners’ manuals and many of the receipts in folders in our file cabinet. My parents could never find any of those materials over the years, and I vowed that I would organize the manuals, so I could always order replacement parts, troubleshoot a problem, or find out if a device was under warranty.
But over the years, the files have begun bulging. We had purchases so many items over the course of our marriage and spent so little time sifting through the brochures to weed out discarded items, that we could now barely get the file drawer to close.
My wife looked at me when I made the suggestion, and instantly I knew what the response was going to be.
“You know,” she said, “once you retire, we’re going to have to sit down and go through that file cabinet. We’ve got to sort out those files and clean up that mess.”
So now, not only was my wife coming up with my retirement game plan, my parents were up in heaven having the last laugh, because my carefully organized owners’-manual filing systems had mushroomed into near chaos – not unlike my parents’ system hard worked. I was in the basement at the time, but I had a sinking feeling that if I had walked outside and looked into the sky, the clouds would have spelled out the pattern: “We told you so!”
I was getting it from all directions now, caught in the crossfire.
I should have seen this coming, but somehow I was blind to it. My wife has had a two-year head start on retirement. While I was toiling away at the office, she was contemplating projects for us to work on after I turn in my office keys for the last time.
I thought I was being clever a few minutes later, when I changed the subject.
“Do you know what I need to do,” I told Nancy. “We need to make sure that our Medicare Part D that we each signed up for is fully registered, so we when our coverage starts next month we don’t have any gaps in our insurance and can’t pay for our medications.
“That’s a good idea,” she replied.
“Now where is that Medicare password?” I asked outloud, refiling through papers we saved with all of our passwords, and squinting at my scrawling squeezed into the margins of the papers. “I know I wrote down that Medicare password somewhere. It should be on one of these sheets somewhere.”
And as soon as I said, it was like the cock crowing three times. I knew I was done. I could have recited her next line for her.
“You know,” she said, as my heart sank. “Once you retire, we are going to have to sit down and reorganize our passwords sheets. They are a mess right now and we can’t seem to ever find those anything anymore.”
I retired at work because I was tired. Now I am tired again just thinking of the next few years. I guess that qualifies as re-tired.
When people think of retirement, their minds drift to all these fantasies. We dream of sipping umbrella drinks, of long sandy beaches, of following the open road wherever it will take you. We imagine carefree days of following our curiosity, of relaxing in the hammock and of watching so much golf and football on TV that you get sick of it. (Wait, is that even possible?)
But for me, my vacation is already planned. I will be cleaning the attic, cleaning the garage, cleaning the basement, reorganizing our files and then gazing longingly out the window, and thinking. “Gosh, I wonder what the guys are doing at the office right now? It has to be more interesting than this, right?
Nah!
