My wife remembers this story better than I do, but sometime about the time I proposed to her she vividly remembers me admonishing her that a life married to me would mean we would never have a lot of money, because I was a journalist.
I have no doubt I said that, because I believed it. Whenever most journalists hear about how little teachers are paid, we just shake our heads, laugh, and think: Let me tell you a story…..
I was just starting out. I was in my early 20s. As exciting and hopeful as life can be at that age, it is also daunting. I can remember thinking: How in the world are we ever going to be able to afford to buy a house?
Looking back, I don’t know how we had the courage to do it. Taking chances comes easier when you are young, and that turns out to be fortuitous.
At the point, when you are standing at the threshold of real adulthood, it’s like standing at the foot of a mountain. How in the heck am I ever going to make it to the top.
Nevertheless, we pressed on. And, when my newlywed wife gave up her job working for an advertising agency in downtown Milwaukee because she was sure she could land a new job in our new home in Hartford, that mountain got even more immense. Interest rates were around 18% and jobs were impossible to find. It was one of the hardest chapters of our marriage. There would be others, but this one weighed on my wife’s psyche. As she often does, Nancy took it personally, and that burden would never fully leave her.
But God was looking out for us. Eventually Nancy did find a job. And we even scraped together enough money, thanks to the unheard of low interest rate at the time of 7.7% interest rate, to buy a car, the only new care we ever bought.
Within a couple of years, the mountain came back down to size and we took the biggest leap of our lives up until that point. After a promotion—and a lot of shopping around—we made the plunge and bought a house at the shockingly low mortgage rate of about 10%. How times had changed.
The anguish of shopping for houses is still a powerful memory for us, too. We knew we were going to try to have children and both firmly believed that having the mother home with the children when they were small was essential; it was what we had both grown up with, and we both had fond remembrances of those halcyon days.
But on one income, a journalists’ income on top of that, the mountain rose again. The Realtors were trying to show us homes that matched our combined income, but we knew that living on a single income was our wish. That meant we had to give up a lot of amenities we had hoped for. But if it meant fulfilling our dream, that was OK.
There were certainly hard times over the years, times when we went further in debt than we felt comfortable with, times when my wife’s freelancing work dried up and rekindled her apprehension from early in our marriage. And there were times when tuition bills, mortgage bills and other costs pushed us to the brink of despair.
As it turned out, God was again watching over us.
That house we bought we wound up staying in for the past 36 years and plan to live there for the foreseeable future. It ended up being perfect for us.
We paid off the mortgage early and put two children through college with only modest debt in the end. Somehow, through divine providence, we made our way through it. Both boys grew up to not only fine young men who married fine young women, but they both live in house that are grander than ours ever was.
And now we stand here, just hours before I join my wife in retirement and get ready to sally forth into another financial venture. And we will do like have done for the past 40 years of our marriage. We will say a little prayer every day and do the best we can to see where the good Lord will take us, my wife and her retired journalist husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.