Scott Free

Scott Peterson

My wife remembers this story better than I do, but sometime about the time I proposed to her she vividly remembers me admonishing her that a life married to me would mean we would never have a lot of money, because I was a journalist.

I have no doubt I said that, because I believed it. Whenever most journalists hear about how little teachers are paid, we just shake our heads, laugh, and think: Let me tell you a story…..

