We have five benches in our yard, just waiting – no, begging – for someone to sit in them.
Maybe it could be me on the bench resting alone, sitting pensively and gazing into the distance about the meaning of life. Or perhaps my wife Nancy and I could share a cocktail and stare amorously into each other’s eyes contemplating the joy of our decades-long relationship.
Nah! Too many mosquitos and the couch is more comfortable anyway. Is there anything on TV?
Isn’t that just the way life works? You dream of having time to smell the roses, to relish the finer things in life, and when you get the chance, you find yourself forging on to bigger and better things.
Youth is the time to dream of your future, and adulthood is the time to long for what you once had as a youth. We’re never quite satisfied.
It’s a universal conundrum of life that when you’re young and want to feel cool, you can’t afford the amenities to do so. And when you are old, and you can, you’re so far past cool it’s not really worth trying.
How many guys in high school wished they could have really cool sports cars, the chick magnets, that would not only be the envy of available women, but of most of the guys, too, who all wish they had the wheels you had.
But nobody, except maybe the sexagenarian himself, thinks a man in his 60s is sexy, unless, perhaps, you have enough money or fame to turn some heads on your own. Such is the dilemma in life.
Most of us don’t. So we learn to cope with what we have.
Now a hammock is not a sports car, but it did offer an inviting way to relax, to look through the filtered light of the green tree leaves in the canopy above and just do nothing more than let my mind escape to dreamland, even if it were only for 20 minutes or so in the relaxing confines of my own backyard.
But there really is no escaping the reality of who we are.
This was actually a replacement hammock. My kids bought me the first one years ago, but the macramé got weathered and the cotton cords looked too suspect to hold a rather large man like myself. So I took the plunge and ordered a new one.
I hooked it all up and used some muscle to stretch it across the stand. And then I gingerly climbed aboard, only to have it sink all the way to the ground. So I was lying on the ground with the hammock under me. My wife tried her best not to chortle.
So together we re-stretched the hammock out farther, so it would actually suspend me between the single points on either end of the stand. After a couple more tries and failures, we finally got it to work.
There I lay, suspended in a hammock that was working just like it was intended to work. Except for one thing.
When you are young and flexible, you can suavely and adroitly pop in and out of a hammock, but when you are a sexagenarian, there are only two ways to get out of a hammock – comically or pitifully. Somehow I managed to do both.
My wife extended a merciful hand to pull me up, but I told her she did not have the strength to lift this old man off the ground. So I rolled onto my knees and slowly got back on my feet, desperately trying to salvage any bit of dignity I still had.
It worked. I was able to walk away with nothing broken or bruised, unless you count my ego.
So now I remember why I didn’t replace the hammock earlier. It was because it was too hard to get in and out of this thing. I had left it sitting there unused for summer after summer. Each fall I would dutifully stow it in the garage for safekeeping until I brought it out the following year in hopes that things would be different.
But they weren’t. As you get older your memory flags. I could not even remember why I never used the hammock — until now.
So it sat, just like the benches in our yard, waiting for the unrequited visit from their owner, who might pause for a moment to enjoy sitting and relaxing – only to realize that old irony once again – that sitting and relaxing is a wonderful fantasy when you are young, but when you are old it’s just too much darn work to make it happen.
Somewhere along the way, I missed the one sweet spot where youth and old age were at that perfect equilibrium. I must have blinked.
So the rest of the world thinks hammocks are great places to relax. I have one that is a nothing but a big tattletale, blabbing to the whole world that yours truly is an old man.
