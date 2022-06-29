There are, apparently, two kinds of Petersons in this world. Those who love to swim and those who merely tolerate it.
I am in the latter group and my wife is in the former. My older son is in my group. My younger son is in my wife's group. And, eerily, my older son married someone who is a swimmer, a former lifeguard, in fact. My younger son, the one who we once suspected was harboring gills, married someone who is swimming tolerant.
Don’t get this wrong. We all know how to swim. But some of us embrace it and some do it, because it’s an important and life-preserving skill to have.
And this week my granddaughter Annie made her declaration at her first lessons: Swimming lover!
Actually, that surprised no one. That little girl relished baths, not just a little bit, but she gets excited for bath time. And even when she is not taking a bath, she likes playing with toys in the sink full of water, to say nothing with splashing in the kiddie pool.
Her baby brother, on the other hand, sat with my wife at poolside and was fussy most of the time. Is that a harbinger of this future trait? Too early to say, but I suspect these things go in pairs of opposites, as I have just explained.
I don’t know why I am so ambivalent about swimming. I have my Red Cross Advanced Swimmer card, which means, among other things, that I can do the front crawl, back crawl, elementary back stroke, breast stroke, sidestroke, and even the most useless stroke of all, the inverted breast stroke. I could even do a little butterfly if I had to.
I actually don’t know why I spent so much time swimming. I was a late bloomer. Or rather, my parents, who were late to almost everything, waited long to get me into the pool. Imagine being 12 and swimming in the pool for lessons with little kids who were 6, and most loved the water. From across the natatorium, you wanted to sing the old Sesame Street song: “One of these things is not like the other” as we all lined up on the edge of pool to do bobs: Short, short, short, short, short, short, TALL! It was laughable.
The longer you wait to learn to swim, and the harder it gets. And I started out like a pre-pubescent baby, afraid to get my face wet and bob under the water. But the thought of being humiliated and embarrassed by kids half my age actually served to spur me on. I was bound and determined to climb the Red Cross swimming ladder to catch up to kids more my age: Tadpole, Beginners, Advanced Beginner, Intermediate, Swimmer and finally Advanced Swimmer, and then I bailed before Junior Lifesaving.
The swim coach for the high school even spotted me during lessons, and tried on several occasions to talk me into going out for the swim team. He thought I had the upper body strength to do the back crawl in competition.
Nobody told him that I was not on the swimming love list.
My wife, however, is like Nathan, my younger son. He could, if given the chance, have permanently pruney skin because once he gets in, he does not want to get out. He spent a lot of the summer at our neighbor's pool growing up.
On family vacations, Nancy, who did took lifesaving classes herself, looked for only one thing when selecting a motel: Do they have a good pool?
It was mandatory on vacation that we had to reserve at least some time for family pool time or the beach. She could not get enough of it. Me, as you might guess, enjoyed spending time with the kids and horsing around in the water, but I was itching to towel off and head upstairs, or maybe soak in the hot tube for a half hour. Now, that’s my kind of water sport!
One of the most infamous fights of our marriage happened in Florida, where we planned a trip first to see the NASA facility at Cape Canaveral, then we were going to drive across the peninsula to go to Clearwater beach, before going halfway back to Orlando, for the grand finale, Disney World. We had each day planned out, but Nancy’s passion for splashin’ was getting the better of her.
As we headed from the Atlantic coast to the Gulf coast, I have been quietly tracking the next space shuttle liftoff. Trying to time a shuttle take off is notoriously impossible, due to mechanical setbacks and weather delays, but this time all the pieces were coming together, and we were so close. We just needed to wait a couple more hours.
Nancy was not having it. She went on this trip to go to the beach and swim in the ocean and she was not going to waste anymore time waiting for some dumb rocket.
She got her way and we got to the beach, and as we were driving, she saw all these cars pulling off the interstate to witness this spectacle. She was not sure what it was, and by the time we were so close to the St. Petersburg area, that the thrill of seeing the rocket lift off was mostly trivial.
She has apologized profusely, and I have accepted it, but I also know I was that close and won’t probably get another chance to see and feel a space rocket blasting off, despite years of being a childhood Apollo devotee as a kid.
But we did have a fun time in the ocean, or at least half of us did. The rest, well, we just enjoyed how much the other half of us enjoyed it. That’s what people like me and my older son, and my younger daughter-in-law do.
So when you ask how my vacation is, and I say, "It went swimmingly," the correct response is this: "I'm sorry to hear that. I'm glad your wife had a good time."
