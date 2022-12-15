I am looking for Christmas spirit. It’s not very big. In fact, at this moment, it’s about the size of a pin hole actually, like the two on this burned out miniature Christmas light in the strand I am hanging on the tree.
I am trying to thread two wires about the thickness of a strand of hair into the base of this tiny light bulb on the Christmas tree. It was bad enough I had to figure out which miniature bulb had the proper voltage among a box brimming with these spare glass ampules, but then they make me suffer through the indignity of stressing my eyes to poke these wires into the holes on these little lamps. Whose invention was this anyway?
They say there are five stages of grief. I think there at least that many stages of holiday preparation, too.
And you can forget that carol about the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” These are the 12 stages of Christmas my true loathe gave to me.
Right now I am in the stage I call “grumble.” It’s an important part of the holiday preparation process.
Grumble happens when your hands are so cold they feel they could shatter when you are putting up outdoor lights. Grumble happens when the gift you were going to buy online yesterday is now sold out and won’t arrive until after Christmas. Grumble happens when you made a list of everything you have to do before Christmas and you realize there are not enough days left to do them in.
There are other stages of holiday preparation, too. And we all experience them in different orders, too, so no point in ranking them. Trust me, you’re going to get them all—whether you like it or not.
We all know “denial.” When Christmas decorations show up in stores after Halloween, all of us scoff. Until we get to about now and then we are grumbling that we should have started getting ready sooner.
And there is “bargaining,” like when you get up early on Black Friday, or get the notion that you should buy socks for everyone in your family because there is a discount if you purchase more than a dozen. Bargaining can also happen when your sister insists that she is going to bring the pie for Christmas dinner, but you thought it was your turn and you already bought the ingredients, so you agree to trade her for Easter dessert.
After bargaining, usually there is another stage, which arrives sometime before New Year’s Day. It’s called “cardi-yow!” and it happens when your credit card bill arrives and you almost have a heart attack because you realize you love your family so much you overdid it—again—in buying Christmas gifts.
Another stage of Christmas preparation is called “drowning” and that is when you realize you have too many people on your Christmas card list, you have too many boxes of Christmas decorations or you did not leave enough time to wrap the gifts you already purchased.
Don’t mistake this next stage for “downing,” the point where you are so overwhelmed by Christmas decorating that you have only one recourse, and that is downing more spiked eggnog than you should have. Downing often follows drowning, but they are very distinct stages.
“Pounding,” yet another stage, happens when you eat too many Christmas cookies and get on the scale. This condition often carries right into January, and sometimes results in pounding the heel of your hand on your forehead in frustration after you check on your weight gain.
And don’t forget “hounding” when you have to get after your loved one to get you their Christmas lists or to complain to online catalog companies about why they broke their promise and did not deliver the gifts to you on time.
I am not even going to delve into the “Grinch” phase, when your favorite ornament breaks (usually a priceless family heirloom), a loved one can’t come for a Christmas visit as they had planned or you discover your perfect gift is not so perfect after all.
And, of course, there is the “abominable” stage, when someone cuts in front of you in the parking lot to get to the space you have been waiting eight minutes for, when someone at the church cookie sale insults your recipe, or when a clerk in the store forgets the customer is always right and dresses you down in the checkout lane.
As always, there is what we call the “Frosty” stage when something goes so horribly wrong that you have a meltdown, just like the famous snowman. This can occur when you accidentally bake salt instead of sugar into your Christmas cookies (and you don’t realize it until it is too late), when you are already running behind and get stuck in traffic and can’t get to your child’s Christmas concert or you realize you left your Christmas gifts in the cart at the parking lot at the store.
But inevitably, at some point during the Christmas season, sometimes it is when you hear your favorite carol on the radio, when you finally get most of the work done and you get a chance to relax, watch a Christmas movie classic or maybe it is watching your grandchildren renew the blissful thrill of a youthful Christmas, that you are overwhelmed with the stage called “Spritus Christmaximus,” when, despite every phase you have already endured, the feeling of goodwill, hope and joy consume you—just when you thought it would evade your grasp. It’s the stage that always arrives eventually and you always think that this will be the year it evades you. And it’s the stage worth waiting for, especially with all those 11 rounds you have survived.
So here’s a glass raised to you getting to that Maximus Quickestus. May it arrive before the eggnog catches up to you.
