Scott Free

Scott Peterson

I am looking for Christmas spirit. It’s not very big. In fact, at this moment, it’s about the size of a pin hole actually, like the two on this burned out miniature Christmas light in the strand I am hanging on the tree.

I am trying to thread two wires about the thickness of a strand of hair into the base of this tiny light bulb on the Christmas tree. It was bad enough I had to figure out which miniature bulb had the proper voltage among a box brimming with these spare glass ampules, but then they make me suffer through the indignity of stressing my eyes to poke these wires into the holes on these little lamps. Whose invention was this anyway?

