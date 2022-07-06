I had spent a few hours in the basement with the plumber who was using a Roto-Rooter to clean the roots out of our sewage pipes.
We lived in an old house when I was growing up, and we had a lot of trees; together they were a recipe for clogged pipes.
My parents were growing concerned, not with their old house or clogged pipes, necessarily, but with me. I was in my formative years and I had spent hours talking to the Roto-Rooter guy, and was asking a lot of questions.
I came upstairs and talked a lot about this guy and what he did and why he liked his job, and so much more. I was relaying everything he had shared with me as he cleaned our drains and allowed us to flush the toilets again.
After I had finished, they started a lecture. It was the first time I recall them overtly trying to influence my career choice. They were trying to temper my enthusiasm for growing up to be a Roto-Rooter cleaner. They double teamed me, trying to present the many arguments that might dissuade me from making that my profession.
Little did any of us know, but my decision had been made. It wasn’t being a Roto-Rooter man. I had never even considered it. But it was being a guy who asks a lot of questions, and can’t get enough information. I might have been paid a lot better being a Roto-Rooter man, but I would not have had as much fun as I would have being a journalist.
I would not know it for a few decades, but there could not have been a better fit for me. I could say I stumbled into this profession, and that would be somewhat true, but that would downplay the real presence God played in my choice. I don’t believe in coincidences. I think God is there for every choice we make, if we are willing to listen.
I am not sure if I was not listening or God just needed to prove it to me one step at a time, but it took me a lot of missteps before I landed in the profession that I would spend 42 years in, 44, if you count freelancing in college.
Before that, I poked around doing a lot of things. The first time I was exposed to work was helping my dad in a retail pharmacy. There I counted pills, bagged up prescriptions and watched in awe as my dad not only know where the thousands of jars of pills were in the pharmacy and what they did, but he was nice to every single customer. I filed that congenial approach into my brain for future use.
My first paying job was as a caddie at a golf course in junior high. After that, I did several other odd jobs, often filling in for friends, such as washing dishes in a Chinese restaurant, helping a friends deliver the Milwaukee Journal on Sundays when he was on vacation, and even working for the Fruit Ranch in Milwaukee, sweeping floors while my friends got the job I wanted, filling gift fruit baskets for the holidays. I learned from each task, for better or for worse.
Later, my dad got me a job delivering medicines to patients at a couple of dozen nursing homes in Milwaukee. After that, I took a job at the college bookstore, where I learned to work the register, handle most of the shipping and receiving details, stocked books and did so much more — another job I enjoyed.
But these were always side jobs. What I wanted to be when I grew up was another story. I loved history and science, and I was good at math. When I was planning my high school curriculum with my dad, we mapped out a course load that included heavy doses of chemistry, physics, trigonometry and even some beginning calculus. I was fascinated with meteorology and that was my career plan.
But by my senior year, I was growing restless and many of my friends were in band, so I altered my path and took a music theory class. I was convinced this was my new way forward. I enrolled in college and was planning to be a music teacher, until my music professor gave me my first D ever and gave me the “come to Jesus” talk. I got the “hint” like a smack with a 2-by-4 and started shopping for a new major.
I toyed with a lot of things, taking classes in architecture, sociology, economics, psychology, history and political science, and I even thought about being a clergyman. And then I took a class called Introduction to Mass Communication; the fuse was lit. I had always loved to read and enjoyed newspapers, but had never considered it a career until now.
Although I was not completely certain, I was bitten by the bug. It checked all the boxes. I could follow my zeal for all the things I had loved already, including science, political science, history, music and more. Journalism was the perfect fit for a guy like me, jack of all trades and master of none, and I would not have to spend additional years getting a master’s degree or a doctorate before I could get a job in my profession. I could use my creativity and make a difference in the world. Most important, I could spend the rest of my life asking questions, and write about it, and get paid to do it. For someone with insatiable curiosity, it was the perfect fit.
My parents recall that my first words were kind of a compound word that was really a sentence and a question, “What-is-that?”
I think God was already telling me, even before my first birthday, what I should be. It just took me more than 20 years to realize it.
I often think of that old movie with Gary Cooper, the Lou Gehrig story, when he is dying and giving his farewell speech before a huge crowd at Yankee stadium. Thankfully, to the best of my knowledge, I am not facing an imminent demise, but like him, I look back at my career and I say, “I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
What is that? I got the answer: Being blessed to have an occupation I love for more than four decades.
