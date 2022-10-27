An old friend sitting next to me, his arm in a sling, started explaining the story behind his mishap.
As the story unfolded, I said to myself, a newly minted retiree, “So this is how it begins—Oldness!”
I am the young whippersnapper in this group of guys, most of whom are in their mid-70s. We were gathered around a table in the newly designed “man cave” in the garage of one of these men, a group of guys—the core group anyway—that have been meeting for a monthly breakfast for well over 15 years.
Conversations over the years usually ranged around guy stuff—home improvement projects, sports, technology challenges, parenting challenges, cars and trucks, and other aspects of life. But now this meeting there had a different tenor, starting with this story.
Two of our members were suffering injuries that were more or less tied to aging.
Our founding member (call him Mr. F) was visiting the home of the man with the sling (call him Mr. S) and was going up the front stairs. In the past few years, Mr. F has been showing increasing signs of dementia, which have led to him falling and having other injuries. So when Mr. F tried to negotiate the front-porch steps of Mr. S, Mr. S stood behind him to act as a spotter and prevent him from falling. Mr. S was in the midst of repairing the steps, so there was only a single railing, another reason he felt he needed to assist. But then things went horribly wrong.
Mr. F, who is more than a foot taller than Mr. S, suddenly collapsed and went down hard. Mr. S, who was below him on the stairs, instead of being able to stop Mr. F’s fall, suddenly went careening backward and was sent hurtling uncontrollably backward to the curb, some 20 feet away.
In the end, the paramedics took both of them to the hospital, and Mr. S has a broken collar bone. Mr. F. had a broken humerus bone. Both were badly bruised.
We all looked around at each other in disbelief, thinking that there, but for the grace of God go I. Nobody could believe this doubled up misfortune. How did something so simple switch in a flash to calamity.
But there was a deeper undercurrent moving around the room unspoken, as judged by the body language and facial expressions of the handful of men hearing this story recounted. In addition to sharing our sympathy, we all suddenly grew uncomfortable in our chairs. This had all the makings of a sneak peek into the next chapter of our lives, a harbinger of our own receding health.
Before long, there were stories about people saying they don’t work on a ladder anymore for fear of falling. And then people saying they don’t walk outside in winter for the same reason. And the stories kept coming.
At this point in the story, the wife of our host returned home and stopped in to say hello. She got wind of our conversation and said that in her book club, the discussion of ailments at our age is so prevalent that they begin their meetings with an “organ recital,” which she said was the time of the meeting specifically reserved for everyone to talk about their failing bodies and organs, so they could get it out of the way before the real book discussions began.
So this is our future?
And then one of my sisters texted me, in the midst of all this, about how recovery from her recent surgery was going, and how she was still able to pick up her husband, who was having surgery of his own in Madison.
I was staring down my tomorrows, now relocated, apparently, in the infirmary, or confined to the safety of my recliner to watch reruns of “Murder She Wrote.”
But what about all the brochures?
As a newbie to Retirementland, my vision of my golden years were always sprinkled with scenes of Nancy and I on walking arm in arm through crunchy colorful autumn leaves, toasting our wine glasses over a sumptuous dinner at a fine restaurant, taking in the countryside from our cruise-ship balcony, frolicking with our grandchildren or other congenial merrymaking that is always depicted in those charming photos.
There was nothing about dementia, perilous falls, organ troubles, tag-team surgeries or fears of going outside.
Sounds like there is really only one choice—live it up while we still can.
You see, that’s why I like hanging out with these guys. Their stories of misfortune have a weird way of lifting my spirits.
