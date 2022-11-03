There are some moments so precious, so divine, that you don’t think you will ever forget them.
One of those happened last week when my daughter-in-law, Mandy, shared a post on social media that I must have watched 100 times: my grandson’s first steps.
I wanted to open the front door of our house and shout to the neighborhood: “My grandson is walking! My grandson is walking! Did you hear the news? Maxwell is walking!”
Like birth itself, the miracle of all it all, as many times as you have witnessed it, never gets old. And he did it just days before his first birthday. Think of it. Just a year ago he could barely open his eyes to take in the world. Now he is charging into the world and ready to embrace life itself.
With his mama encouraging him at every step of the way, you could just see his face light up, and he was on his way! The magic moment had arrived.
Yes, to be certain, this day was never going to be a surprise. He was poised for this moment for some time. He had to keep up with his big sister Annie, and he had been standing for quite a while and taking a step, without even realizing it, here and there. But that was inadvertent. This was bold.
Pride radiated from his face as he took each step of those 14 steps, a small tuck in his right hand, and made his way toward Mama, whose awaiting embrace was too loving to resist. Every inch of his mind and body was focused on the task ahead. Even his tiny toes seemed to curl as if trying to get a better grip on the hardwood floors in their family room. He was determined, fully resolved to accomplish this mission.
He was motivated to get to mama, certainly, but he was also consumed by the desire everyone has, to be independent, to be mobile and to grasp everything the world has to offer. He wants to get to mama, but the bittersweet message in all of this is that Mom is only the initial destination. Today it is Mama. Tomorrow, it is his destiny.
When we were younger and were struggling financially, we were very concerned with how we were going to capture this moment for all time for our children. In the era before everyone had a video camera in their pockets, we worried we were going to miss capturing those first steps. We had to borrow $1,500 from our parents to buy a camcorder, a cost that it would equate to about $4,000 in today’s money. It was a reach.
As it turns out, the video itself, while treasured, was not that significant for capturing that moment. The memory itself was more than enduring on its own.
The mental video of my sons walking into my arms with their first steps still play on a loop inside my head. It is one of the grandest moments in any parent’s life, the moment this bab, who seemingly only yesterday needed everything from you, sends up his flare that says: My life is about to take off! Helplessness is taking its first steps to recede into the background and self-sufficiency is peeking into the threshold.
If you are fortunate, this wonder happens with every child. But that does not diminish the more profound experience that overcomes you when you watch this moment come alive again and again.
That looks in little Maxwell’s eye is more than just the look of “I’ve got this” or even the “I can’t believe I’ve actually got this,” it is even more radiant than that. You don’t have to look hard to feel the presence of God come alive in this supremely human moment.
Just like when an artist is overcome with creativity he or she cannot explain, or an athlete performs an incredible feat or a firefighter or doctor defies the odds to save a life, there is an unmistakable presence that can be felt but one that defies mortal explanation. The hand of God is at work in this fragile little moment when a baby transforms in front of our very eyes into a toddler. It’s a miracle by almost any measure.
It’s not so much the first steps, the maternal coaxing, his brave little countenance or any of the rest —- but the reminder, the reassurance, the comforting confirmation that He is present everywhere but works through all of us to reveal Himself, and help us do beautiful and incredible things.
First steps. They are the miracle that renews us all.
