It was like a bird singing in the distance.
Nancy and I were gathered in the family room. It was Mother’s Day, the second day of a two enjoyable day-long visits with each of our sons and their spouses at their homes.
The itinerary today brought us to the home of our grandchildren, too, and there was so much going on, a lot of commotion, leading to what was going to be a quiet evening of an Italian dinner and a glass of wine for all the adults.
But now our granddaughter was playing a game where she wanted to be chased and caught. And our grandson had left the room with his mother, crying and resisting what he needed most, to fall asleep.
As we waited for him to go down for the night, Annie switched to wanting to play in the sink with her Nanna, I heard the music.
It was the dolce sounds of a voice, a female voice rising and wafting down the hallway. It was faint, but so sweet.
I paused to locate and identify what I was hearing. It was Maxwell’s mother, singing ever so beautifully to her son, quietly trying to lullaby him to dreamland.
There was a lot going on this Mother’s Day weekend. There was mother-son, mother-daughter-in-law, grandmother-granddaughter, grandmother-grandson, but this was like a songbird serenading her son and doing what mother’s do best, comfort and love their children.
When our sons each asked our future daughters-in-law to marry them, each within a couple days of each other, I can still remember what other parents would say when we shared the news: Do you like her? And, more importantly, does your wife like her? In this case, the answer was yes for both her future daughters-in-law. They’ve been married for five years and that opinion has not budged.
For me, I find myself marveling at both of our daughters-in-law. They are both so smart and so nurturing. They are a lot like my wife, the mother of their husbands. And they are a lot like my own mother.
I don’t know where they conceal their superpowers. They hide this away somewhere under a veil of soft femininity and then, out of nowhere it appears and manifests itself in the most spellbinding ways.
When your raise sons, you get used to things being a certain way, kind of rough around the edges. But when the equation shifts and there are more women involved everything changes and I am transfixed by it all.
And here it was, that song, yet another unexpected superpower that took my heart away and left me feeling in awe at the same time.
My mother used to sing to me. My wife used to sing to our sons. And now my daughter-in-law was singing to my grandson. In the quiet little moment, quiet except for the sound of a mother’s voice, I felt a glimpse of heaven, an outpouring of love, an angelic voice and the love of a mother. It crystalized the entire weekend, the essence of motherhood and the joy of having women in the family.
And then, after the baby was asleep, and after a night short on sleep because of this baby, this exhausted mother, took a deep breath and did what she always does so well, care for others. She made the dinner and was the perfect hostess as we shared the wine and the dinner she made for the four of us.
It’s a superpower I tell you, and it never ceases to wow me.
My mother died 28 years ago next month, but I find reminders of her every day and everywhere, but especially on Mother’s Day, a time when her song overwhelms my heart, and somehow has the power to reach from generation to generation.
