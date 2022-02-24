I was exhausted and ready to flop into bed for the night, but first I had to build a towers of pillows.
There are so many pillows on the bed that there is not enough room for humans, which, last I checked, is the main purpose of the bed, to give humans a place to lay. So they have to be moved from the bed to a chair overnight, a stack of pillows so high it teeters on toppling.
And tomorrow morning, when I try to sit on a chair to put on my shoes and socks, I will need to do this all over again in reverse. In order to have a place to park my fanny, I have to take this tower of pillows and move it back to the bed, one item at a time.
I don’t know how it happened, but we are suddenly overrun with pillows at our house.
I hate to even bring it up, because it will turn into a pillow fight, and not the fun kind that happens at a slumber party, but the grumpy kind when one spouse thinks we have pillow overkill and the other resents the insinuation. When it comes to bringing this up, it’s a zipper case.
I have a fondness for pillows, too, but when it comes to pillow prowess, I pale by comparison. It’s an open and shut pillowcase.
There are five pillows in the this tower and that is not counting the two pillows my wife actually uses. If she were Doris Day and I was a different persuasion than Rock Hudson, we’d be having not just a pillow talk, but down-right brouhaha about pillows.
For Nancy, she is trying a grand experiment to get just the right comfort for her head at night, and it’s been a journey through much of our marriage. She even fell for the sales pitch on My Pillow, and when that was disappointing, her pillow became My Pillow. And, as a result, we had another pillow added, and they keep coming.
We have one shelf in the closet in the hall that has nothing but pillows. And in the basement, piled atop the suitcases are – you guessed it – another stack of pillows. And there are chests of drawers packed with pillows for when we have company.
There is an insurance commercial on television where this kindly mentor tries to help millennials from becoming like their baby-boomer parents, and there is one scene where the coach carefully nudges a woman into realizing that when the couch is full of cushions there is no room for people to sit, and thus it defeats the entire purpose of the couch.
That is our bed – and now our living room, too.
We used to have a lot of throw pillows on our old couch, but when the new one arrived last summer, we kept all those throws and the couch and matching chair came with four more throw pillows – all of them oversized so they literally do hog all the available space. They were monstrous, like the size of a Yugo.
Even Nancy began to realize this, so, naturally, she bought a big basket to sit in the corner of the living room and filled it with a throw blanket and all the pillows that would not fit on the couch and chair. For those of you keeping track at home, that would be a half dozen pillows. So when I say big basket, I mean huge.
It was so huge, in fact, that it was spilling over. So we had throw pillows on the chairs, in the mega-basket, and still there was not enough room for them, so, guess what? The couch in the basement has become the de factor pillow orphanage, the place where abandoned pillows can find a home.
Now don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a soft place to lay my head as much as the next guy, but there are times when the pillow proliferation is positively preposterous.
The sad part of this is, when my wife reads this, I am going to need all of you to bear witness. My guess is this is not going, as the ducks say, down well. So when she decides in the middle of the night that she is going to smother me with one of these many weapons she has within reach while I sleep, I need all of you to stand up, and tell the authorities what you know. If you can’t find evidence of the body under the mountain of pillows, look for the lumpy one — that’s me!
I probably will have had this demise coming, but after they read this, at least I hope I might find a sympathetic jury, unless, of course, those courtroom seats are too hard, and they are all offered pillows to keep them comfortable.
When it comes to pillows, I just can’t win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.