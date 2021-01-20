Every year when the Christmas tree goes up in our living room, it’s always a time of joy and hope.
You’d think that decades of doing the same thing would make it feel old, but it’s somehow always rejuvenating.
Just as winter tries to clench us in its icy grip, we boldly look it in the eye and celebrate.
It’s not only a time to reflect on the first Christmas story, but a time to think fondly of our days as children decorating the tree and being filled with the wonder, excitement and magic of the season that lies ahead. Was it so long ago that we were surrounded by celebrating siblings and our loving parents, and then a generation later by our own children in much the same spirit?
We bring in the tree with its branches so fragrant, soft and supple, and then we begin our Christmas rituals with song, eggnog and boxes of fancy lights and ornaments that seem themselves to radiate with nostalgia and enchantment.
It’s a time to look back, but it’s also a time of rebirth, to renew ourselves and feel young again, to reignite our optimism.
We turn everything in our house upside down and put out new decorations that turn back the clock to memories and feelings that make the holiday season so endearing.
But then January arrives. And the dreary ritual begins. Reality strikes. The ride in the time machine is over. We return to the reality of a bleak mid-winter. The Christmas records get filed away. The ornaments go back in their boxes. And we revert to normal. The momentary flirtation with rebirth gives way to the grim reminder that time marches on.
Last weekend, we took our tree down and said farewell to another Christmas season that was an all too short of a respite for a dismal year. The branches that were once spry and so full of life were now stiff, brittle and discolored. As we hauled it out the door, it scattered its memories behind it in needles that seem to cling to everything. We hurriedly vacuumed them up, as if we wanted no reminder of what just happened.
How quickly in a month things went from being so full of hope to as colorless as an overcast day.
And then our phone rang. It was our son and his wife asking us if we wanted to go sledding with our granddaughter.
Before long, I was dusting off the sleds and toboggan that had been hidden away in the garage rafters for years. We headed to a nearby hill and had it all to ourselves.
Little Annie, not quite 2 yet, could not wait to take on the slope. We watched as she rode down the hill with her Mommy and then her Daddy. We shot photos and videos and had as much as fun as we did when we were kids ourselves.
After a few more trips, it was time for Nanna and Grandpa to take her down the hill. Our once soft and supple limbs, now stiff and brittle as that old tree, ached and creaked as bit as configured ourselves to fit on this suddenly tiny-seeming skiff.
But somehow we did it. We fit inside, embracing our youthful granddaughter and reliving the thrill of the wind whisking by our faces as we catapulted down the hill. Who had more fun? Us reliving the dream or Annie basking in the new adventure of the day? The good news is that we did not have to decide. The answer could clearly be both.
Sometimes the best tonic for the passage of time is to reset the clock again and live through the eyes of a child. It was just a few hours of sledding and then time at the snow-covered playground, but it was so much fun to reset the clock, like starting Christmas and maybe life itself all over again.
My wife and I were positively buoyant after the excursion and somehow didn’t seem to care anymore if we somehow overlooked a few of the old needles from the fading tree still clinging to the carpet and the drapes. We’re OK with these little green reminders of how hope still lives. We just have to embrace it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.