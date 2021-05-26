It was Sunday night on one of the first weekends off I had had in weeks and I was settling in with my wife to watch a movie, but paused momentarily to get a drink from the kitchen, maybe a little glass of bourbon for the ride.
As I walked into the kitchen, I noticed the floor was wet in front of the sink. A little more investigation and I found the entire area in the cabinet under the sink was in a pool of water. Next thing you know, we had everything out from under the sink and I was lying in a painfully awkward position trying to undo the sewage lines leading into the garbage disposal from the dishwasher.
Just what I was hoping for.
Under the sink, I got down to business. I could have been thinking about sewage. I could have been thinking about how much my back hurt. I could have been thinking about missing my movie. I could have been thinking about my bourbon. Instead I chose to think about my sons.
Both are homeowners now and both have had a ample taste of the good and the bad of homeownership. One son just had to replace the roof, because it was leaking in at so many places. He also had a lot of water in his basement last year, because a sump pump was underperforming. And the year before that, he had mice so bad, they chewed a hole in the hose leading to his dishwasher in the kitchen.
My other son has a new house, so he has not had so much to overcome, but he took on the challenges of a full basement build out, remodeling the dining room, and adding new light fixtures in several rooms.
My mind flashed back to them when they were little and I was trying to teach them basic home maintenance. They wanted to play baseball, watch ESPN or do just about anything besides work. I persisted, and, although I lost more battles than I won, they did learn a thing or two.
I flashed back further to me working with my dad. We lived in an old Victorian home that was a money pit for repairs. At any given time, there were three times as many things broken as fixed. Like my sons, I balked.
I actually liked doing home repairs, but it was so overwhelming, it was like trying to run a race on a treadmill. You never felt like you got anywhere.
But somewhere along the line, things sunk in, first for me and next for my kids. In a way, some of my dad’s knowledge about home repairs moved two generations. One of my sons actually thanked me recently for giving him the confidence and knowhow to do some basic electrical wiring.
A few years back, at about the same time roughly, both of my sons and their wives decided to buy their own houses. Part of me was proud that they were both moving along in life. But there was also another part of me that wanted to say, albeit silently, “Are you sure you are ready for this? Do you really know what is coming your way? I hope you were paying attention all those years, and will be better at this than I have been.”
But I just smiled and helped them celebrate. They would find out the surprises soon enough on their own.
There is actually a part of me that says, every once in a while: What made me think that owning my own home was a good idea again? Remind me again?
Meanwhile, back to my plumbing emergency. Along with sewage on my white shorts (Why am I always doing jobs like this in white shorts?) I located the blockage that caused the backup and cleaned out a few sausage-length hunks of clay-like sewage.
I was satisfied that my work was done. I put it all back together and ran the dishwasher thought a rinse cycle to make sure there were no backups and that all the connections were tight. It passed and life was back to normal.
I poured that glass of bourbon after all and savored it in my glass for a few moments.
For a dad, there is nothing more satisfying than overcoming the challenges that come with maintaining your home, except, of course, seeing your sons do the same thing. And both of those ideas, somehow, just make my bourbon somehow taste better than I can ever remember.
Ah, now that is what owning a home is all about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.