I want vacations to be like something out of Star Trek.
I don’t want to spend any time driving or packing or even planning. I want to walk into a room and say “Beam me down. I’m Scotty.”
I always marvel at people who live in a different income bracket than I do, who will say on a whim they just decided they are going to Vegas or New York for the weekend. They grab an overnight bag, dash to the airport and jet off on a short trip without any planning and return days later, seemingly re-energized and refreshed.
For me and my trips, I already have jet lag before the trip even starts and that’s even if I am driving in the car. And when I come home I need a day to recover and return to normal.
My wife is a list maker. She has every detail planned. She spends the week before trips creating them and then follows that by checking off items on her to-do lists and her packing lists. On Friday, when I get home from work and she wants to have everything ready to head out the door the next morning, I just want to flop in a chair, after a maddening week of finishing everything I needed to do at work, and have a cold drink, all by myself and savor the sliver of freedom I am feeling, before the next schedule takes over my life.
But that never happens. Usually I come home and my wife hands me my list and what I have to pack and I obediently follow the directions. I am plugging in lamp timers, cleaning out the car, and rummaging for supplies like binoculars, life jackets, flashlights, board games, reading materials, phone chargers, daily medicines, first-aid kits, umbrellas and, well, the lists goes on and on – until I start feeling listless.
My wife gets invigorated by the preparation. I keep looking for the secret door to the transporter room.
She doesn’t just like the packing part. She loves to brainstorm and plan her trips in detail, itemizing possible attractions and points of interests, planning possible places to eat and stay, and sometimes even booking them in advance. For the most part, I say, it can wait.
And for me, there is always the traipsing between the house and the car with load after load. Invariably, Nancy panics and thinks we will run out of room in the SUV. She is always planning things that she has to sacrifice for space. I have a pretty good instinct for space and what always happens is that I assure her it is going to be fine, and she always doubts me. Then she gets mad at me when I tell not to worry about it, that it’s going to be fine.
For her, that is patronizing, like I have just said, “Don’t worry your pretty little head.” For me, it’s like, why don’t you trust me. We’ve been vacationing together for some 40 years. I know how to pack a car and pack it tightly. I’ve got this.
And then she starts worrying again and telling me all the reasons why she thinks we have packed too much and we will be sorry because there just is not enough room. And the arguments start over again. And I want to go back to my secret quiet place and have that cold drink I was fantasizing about.
We are both pretty accomplished at packing our own luggage pretty quickly, complete with cosmetic bags and Dopp kit. If it were just for that, we could jet off for a quick flight to San Francisco or New Orleans, two cities we both love.
But instead, this will be a trip up north, similar to trips we have planned for dozens of years.
And then when we return, we spend hours unpacking. It usually takes us a whole day to get the laundry sorted, the boxes packed away and to stow all the rest of the gear, and by then, I am tired again – and ready for a another vacation – a vacation from the vacation.
Maybe next time I will pack a Star Trek uniform, and then, maybe if I am lucky I will find the secret transporter room and beam myself instantaneously to my destination of choice.
With my luck, it will be the red outfit and I will be doomed. But at least I will go out with a smile, and, perhaps get a chance at that cold elixir I have longed for.
