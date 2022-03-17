The weather was balmy on Sunday and a breeze picked up a whiff of charcoal fire starter emanating from a nearby home.
After a long winter, the second winter under the bleak cloud of pandemic, that aroma was heavenly. It was a sign, like the first robin of the year, the crocus piercing through the top soil or the thinning of the ice on the Rock River. It means that winter is doomed.
The return of barbecuing is a sign that the days of sitting on the back deck and having a cold beer are not far away. Soon the smell of freshly cut grass, apple blossoms and sizzling steaks will be tickling my nostrils.
With the sun high in the sky and feeling warmer by the day, and the added boost of daylight saving time making the days feel longer, it finally feels that hope is on the way. We all know from the first arctic blast that winter – the same brutal Wisconsin winter we endure every year – is going to release its icy grip eventually, but in the depth of January, it seems impossible. February is the shortest month, but it seems to linger forever.
And then spring comes, first flirting and then in full-fledged romance, when the weather warms up for good. When the thermometer rises, it reminds me of my halcyon grammar school days. I walked a half dozen blocks to school and there was something almost magical about this time of year, when you could walk with your winter coat open, when snowbanks had dissolved into puddles and the air was expectant with possibilities. You could play outside again! There was pom pom and four-square to be played on the playground. And summer vacation was right around the corner.
People who live in Arizona or Florida can brag about their weather all they want, but I contend that you can never truly appreciate spring and then summer until you have endured the tundra beneath your feet. You have to live through the pain to truly understand the ecstasy of summer.
For me, it starts with the roof open on the car. I have been known to open the sunroof all the way and ride with the heater on at the same time. For a few afternoons, let global warming have its way. It screams freedom, like the first time you discard your bulky winter coat for that spring jacket. It’s the ultimate liberation.
There will be other milestones along the way, such as firing up that mower for the first time, eating outside again, starting a campfire in the backyard, opening the windows in the house even if it is just for a few hours. (There are few things more exhilarating for me than catching that first spring breeze and seeing those curtains billow, ushering future summer inside.)
Before long, the Brewers will be on the radio, we will be planning a vacation up north, summer festivals will return, the trees will be leafing out and there will be rhubarb calling from the garden to be baked into crisp and kuchens.
I enjoy all the seasons, actually, but I plod through winter and race through summer. In Wisconsin, you can never get enough summer.
So now the birds are already singing and, as they say on Bambi, some are twitterpated in reproductive frenzy. Shorts, golf shirts and sandals are almost fighting to get out of the storage closets.
Yes, winter will have its way with us once again later before 2022 ends, but that seems like years away. Summer at this time of year is all about hope and opportunity. We can laugh in winter’s face now. Even if we get a foot of the white stuff, it will soon give way, like Colorado snow, and melt into nothingness.
There are a lot of people who don’t care much for the smell of what we used to call in Boy Scouts, Wizzy Water (aka charcoal lighter fluid), but at this time of year, as I have just explained, it conjures up a whole summer fantasy in just a passing waft. And if you can’t dream in spring in Wisconsin, well, you’d best move to a state that has less magic built right in.
