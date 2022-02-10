Every time the Olympics come on, I say that I am not going to let myself get suckered into watching it every night and most of the day on weekends.
I make a solemn vow that this time will be different, that I will not let the pageantry, the competition and the carefully choreographed television production sucker me in – that I have a life, gosh darn it!
But then, I quickly realize that I don’t have a life.
I enjoy the Olympics and have since my childhood when I remember Jean Claude Killy dominating the alpine slopes in Grenoble, France in 1968. After that, I was hooked.
It used to be so easy. It was simple to set aside time when you knew that an Olympiad was every four years, winter and summer together, and then they weren’t. And then an Olympiad went from four years to two, sort of, and then the math, like everything else got harder when the pandemic arrived.
Now I get reminded that I don’t have a life more often than ever.
Sure there was a time when I dreamed that someday I would master skating and all the other crazy sports they have added in recent years. But once I got out of my 30s, that dream not only died, it just made it easier to give up. Being without a life was taken for granted.
My experience on skates was overwhelmingly fearful, with wobbly knees and unsteady ankles, I spent every moment anticipating I would end up getting a concussion. And even though my wife and I first met each other while cross-country skiing, my one and only downhill attempt went about like the skating. My friends took me to the bunny hill and then coaxed me to take on the big hill after my impromptu 15 minutes of their makeshift lessons. Coming down the hill and not really knowing how to slow down, stop or have any control at all over my speed or trajectory, meant that I forced myself to wipe out repeatedly until I got to the bottom. Thankfully the Tom and Jerrys I had at the top of the hill took some of the sting out of that descent.
And so, when I watch the games on television, I sit like everyone does in judgement of skiers who slip on the slopes, who flop on the ice and who end up in a heap in the snow. How could they not get that routine right?!
But if truth be told, I am in awe of all of them, these people who have set aside having a life so that people like me can live our vicarious life through them. And that is why you need my handy Scott Free Olympic translator, a tool to convert terms of the sport into English phrases that I can relate to.
So when you hear the announcers say a skater performed a “triple Salchow,” Scott would execute that as a “triple slob cow” if he even attempted that.
And an Alley Oop is Falling Oops, of course.
A “triple Lutz” translated to a “triple klutz” for yours truly.
When trick skiers catch some “big air,” Scott would be catching some “big error.”
And, of course a quadruple Axel would be a quadruple — well, the Scott Free translator suggests not using that in a family newspaper.
The hardest part of all, certainly, is to try to steer your recliner down the luge course, through the giant slalom or to just the right spot in the curling home. You have to admit, it’s hard to maneuver this hulking bit of furniture. Sure it’s easy on ice or snow, but have your ever tired to even move a chair on thick pile carpet? It takes a trained spectator to do it right.
Sure, you highly skilled and trained athletes, go right ahead and entertain us while showing off your skills against the greatest athletes in the world. We will just sit here, confined to our chair and try to do the possible using the tiny space between our ears. It’s like everything else with the Olympics, it’s a lot harder than it looks.
You see, I have a life after all, and one any couch potato — make that Olympic couch potato — would envy.
