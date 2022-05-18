My wife asked me a few months ago why I always leave the doors open after I am in the cupboards.
I looked at her like she was crazy, and I scoffed. "I never leave doors open!" I insisted.
I hate it when other people do stuff like that, so I would be careful not to do that. I would be the guy closing the doors and complaining about it. At the office, I grumble when someone before me doesn't clear the timer on the microwave when removing their food early.
Nancy was not a pest about the accusation, but she said she was pretty sure I was the culprit (since there is only the two of us and she was insisting it was not her).
The next day. I found out she was right. Must be a coincidence! Everyone leaves a door open now and then, I rationalized.
And then I started noticing that she was really right about this being repetitive. (Don’t you hate it when you’re wife is right and you are wrong!) Over and over again, I was leaving cabinet open in the kitchen, the bathroom, the den and elsewhere.
Most people would chalk this up to being sloppy or inattentive, but when you have a father who had Alzheimer’s disease, there is always that nagging doubt in the back of your mind: Is this the first sign?
I have been bad at remembering names for years and every mental lapse is pause for worry. Every time I forget something, I ask myself if that was just ordinary forgetfulness or the opening salvo for something far more bleak.
His decline lasted more than 15 years, maybe 20. And it started at an age that is not that far away from where I am. I am having a “Flowers for Algernon” moment, from the short story about someone who has had surgery to improve his intelligence, only to later learn, after observing laboratory mice, that the procedure ultimately reverses and his demise ensues -– and the sad realization that he can see his dismal fate laid out before him. Was the cabinet issue the open door to my mind spiraling into the sad fate of Alzheimer’s?
I tried for awhile to find a moment when I could peg the date of his dementia and then tie that to his age, and then compare it to my age, so see if I could make any projections on my own situation, but, of course, that is a fool’s errand. None of my sisters could be more definitive than I was. Like me, none of them could remember -- uh-oh!
I am pretty sure that is not how Alzheimer’s works. I think you can get it at almost any advanced age, and that it doesn’t matter when your relative might have gotten it, but nevertheless that does not stop me from worrying about.
Mostly because the Alzheimer’s trail is filled with nothing but sadness.
For my dad, we initially made fun of him, because he was a man who prided himself on his memory and always challenged us to challenge our own. He’d shop for a week’s worth of groceries and commit the list to memory not paper. He was a pharmacist by profession, so he had to be sharp. He was good at computers at work before most people knew what computers were.
But we slowly began to realize that it was not mere absentmindedness, but serious and slow mental decay. It was no longer funny. He struggled more and more at work, and, with his job, he had to retire earlier than he wanted to, out of concern for safety for his customers/patients. And the decline continued.
He was a brilliant and wonderful man, but by the time my kids were able to get to know him he was feeble and confused, and could not separate dreams from reality, and would repeat things over and over. I was always saddened that they could not have met the man I knew as my father.
One day at work about 25 years ago, I got a call from a total stranger, a good Samaritan, who said there was a man with an electric razor in his hand, and the cord reaching into his pocket, standing outside of his house in Wauwatosa. The lost man was confused, and carrying, for reason I still cannot explain, my business card in his pocket. He was not even sure I would know this man, but he called because it was at least a place to start. We compared notes, discussed his appearance and a few minutes later I realized that the lost man was indeed my dad, and that, while my sister had picked up her daughters from school, he had wandered off from her home and was completely lost about a block away from where they lived. In an era before cell phones, it was a real scramble to sort it out.
There are dozens of other stories about my dad, some of them even a little funny, but most just a pathetic dissent into the hollow and lonely emptiness of this incurable disease. I think about him often, and how helpless he must have felt in those rare moments when he was salient enough to see where this was going.
Did he have a cupboard-door jumping off point? I will never know. But since my wife poked me, I find myself reminding myself: "Did you close the cabinet when you were done?" as if somehow I could forestall the inevitable, if it be my curse, merely be closing a door.
I know it does not matter, if I close the door or not, but I cannot help but thinking that if I can decisively shut those doors behind me, maybe, just maybe, I can keep that evil Dementia Demon locked up where he belongs in the cabinet and keep him out of my head. If only it was so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.