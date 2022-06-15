When you own a home, you always have to be prepared for a little Charles Dickens.
It’s the best of times and the worst of times.
It’s been a long time since we lived in an apartment and could call the landlord to take care of things. Most of the times, we end of taking care of things ourselves. But sometimes you have to call in an expert.
A couple weekends ago, we got a visit from a bald-faced hornet. While they are certainly not like the infamous murder hornet, these ornery pests have a reputation for aggressively defending their nests, following the trespassers for hundreds of yards and then stinging their victims multiple times, often specifically targeting the face. In short, they make honey bees seem like honeys.
But this one started building a nest, that was starting out as the size of a baseball in the door frame, right under the header on our garage door, just exactly the spot where I walk into the garage to get into my car, and at right about eye level.
In the blink of that eye, the nest went from nothing to noticeable, and I was afraid if I waited any longer it would be the size of a cantaloupe.
So I waited until dusk, put on long pants and dressed like I was going to rob a convenience store, in a hoody with just my face, protected by safety glasses, peeking out. I used the front door, not the closer back door, and cleared a path for me to retreat into the house, in case these winged little beasts declared war.
I was armed with only a can of long-distance bee and wasp spray. As I approached, I peered out of my little slit in the hood and it looked like the coast was clear. I blasted it with Raid like my life depended on it. And then, convinced I had struck a fatal blow, I dashed inside, and safely out of harm’s way.
My wife, who watched from the vantage point of a close window, saw the angry hornet smash angrily into the window she was looking out and then circle the house, trying to settle the score for the guy who destroyed the house he had worked all day to build.
There are a lot of these challenges.
You never know what adventure lies just around the corner. My son’s 3-year-old daughter thought it was fascinating to flush almost an entire roll of unfurled toilet paper down the drain in a single flush. Except it didn’t flush, and soon their floors were flooded and it poured into their finished basement below.
After several days of trying various techniques, he finally dislodged the clog and got the toilet working again, which sounds ultimately like a success story, until you realize he had taken the opportunity of having the toilet off line, to replace a neglected flapper ball in the tank, only to find out it was not the right size and the water was constantly running.
More fun awaited me.
Earlier in the day, I had heard a funny noise coming out of the freezer in our refrigerator. It was a strange clicking, a sound we had never heard before. Upon further investigation, it appeared that the icemaker was jammed and literally frozen in mid-dispensing. The sound we were hearing was the dutiful machine trying desperately to complete the cycle, but to no avail, because, for some reason, the ice had frozen around it and the apparatus could not move.
After messing around with an ice pick and using a hot blow dryer for some time, we were finally able to free the mechanism on this 19-year-old refrigerator, to get it moving again.
And so, you say to yourself, so, Mr. Dickens, we’ve just had a lot of the worst of times, so, if you are so astute, when do we get the payoff. When will we get the best of times. Where is the reward and joy of home ownership. And please tell me soon, before something else breaks or some other creature takes over our living space.
But, of course, then it happened. I finished mowing the lawn and it was like a thing of beauty. I stood on the edge of my freshly caught lawn and stared across our modest yard, and I heaved a sigh of contentment.
I felt like Eddie Albert in “Green Acres.” The grass sprawled in front of me like gorgeous emerald carpeting, but smelling of fresh-cut grass. And towering over them were trees that graced the edged of our yard like majestic sentinels. And across the lawn, and my wife’s beautiful gardens, I could see our humble abode. She’s nothing fancy, but this house and the yard that goes with are all mine.
And when I see that manicured lawn spreading out around me, I am filled with joy. Yeah, it’s just a lawn on a small lot with a simple little house, but there is nothing better than that feeling you have, that, this indeed is the best of times, despite all those other things Mr. Dickens threw our way.
