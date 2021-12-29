We’re closing out another year, a time that makes me wonder what things are slowly disappearing from our world that maybe a generation from now will never be heard of again.
There was a recent article in the Wisconsin State Journal looking at Nesco roasters. My parents, after World War II, recalled how they were so proud of their Nesco roaster, they displayed it in their front window at Badger Village. But alas, I don’t think our kids know what a Nesco is. They know crockpots and Instapots, but the Nesco might be fading into the sunset.
Same goes for cobblers and shoe polish. Both seem the kind of things our kids will tell their grandchildren about. Like eight-track tapes, the typewriter, flashbulbs, Jarts, video stores or even citizens band radios, they all are on the list of things that seemed great once upon a time, but have been outmoded.
And I still miss the fun we used to have on movie night growing up. We would dim the lights and watch family silent movies, at 2.5 minutes each, for a family treat every few months. But camcorders did those in, and cell phones did camcorders in.
I remember the controversy that erupted when gas stations started charging for road maps, which used to always be free. Now, only old people like me keep maps in the glove compartment, waiting for the “I told you so” moment when the Russians zap our satellites and we need outdated maps to help us find our way around again.
There are a lot of things that I grew up that haven’t survived even my lifetime. S&H Green Stamps are one. Shoehorns are probably on that list, too. I once thought fax machines were the wave of the future for newspapers. Um, nope!
And I am pretty sure my parents were the last ones I know of to call margarine “oleo margarine” or just “oleo.” When I was a kid, yellow margarine was illegal, because dairy farmers worried it would unseat butter as the favorite spread, so we used to buy these big plastic bags filled with this off white substance like creamy Play-Doh and then we would squeeze a little drop of die inside the bag — it looked almost like iodine — and kneed it inside the bag to create our own yellow “oleo.” That did not survive long — thankfully.
Dime stores have gone away, but, and maybe it’s due to inflation, they have been largely replaced by Dollar Stores (and other stores with similar names), so they seem like they have a life. I am not so sure that encyclopedias will be so lucky.
But I don’t think games like sheepshead will make it much past the next generation. It’s a hard game to learn and since our family only had four people in it, our kids never learned it. Kids at college these days tend to play Texas Hold ‘Em poker. I learned shafskop, as the Germans say it, in Boy Scouts and it’s my favorite card game, but it is graying quickly. I could see it being a no-tricker in another generation or so.
Same goes for checkbooks, pay phones or parking meters. And I think ordinary wrist watches might be next, replaced by smart watches or no watches at all. If you want to tell someone’s age, look at their wrists. Young adults don’t wear them.
I can remember thinking how amazing Thomas Edison was for inventing the incandescent light bulb, the movie projector and the record player. And now all of them are on the endangered species list.
Still some stalwarts hang on. Books are not giving up the fight. Contacts have not completely supplanted eyeglasses. And even ordinary television has just reincarnated itself as streaming television, and on flatter screens.
Nobody in my kids’ generation has a single qualm about making a long-distance call, but in my day those were relegated for special occasions only, and only on weekends, because they were considered too expensive otherwise. And forget about phone books, the Yellow Pages or even directory assistance.
When was the last time someone used the term “station wagon?” They’ve retooled them to be minivans, SUVs or something similar. And manual transmissions? Bye bye!
So who knows what is going to disappear next: Going to work in an office? Cash? My wife being willing to give up our landline telephone?
You never know what 2022 has in store.
Sadly the only thing that might still survive is the crystal ball — and, ironically, they have never really worked all that well anyway. Figures.
