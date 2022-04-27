There are a lot of reasons why I am glad I don’t live in the warmer climates.
And one of them happens at this time of year: April hangs on forever.
There are countless talking points if you want to disparage the fourth month of the year, but there is one big reason to savor it.
Precisely because it is cold, windy and even occasionally snow, you can’t go out and work for very long.
Think of it: April is the month that separates the amateur-crastinators from the procrastinators.
The pros know that starting in, say, November, the cold weather is not your enemy, but your ally.
Everyone knows that when the weather turns ugly that chores have to wait. No one but a fool (or the chronically bored or henpecked) goes outside during the winter to handle chores. Why? Because the weather itself is a built-in excuse.
"I would love to ______(insert the chore here), but I can’t. It’s too cold and miserable to work outside." Try it. It works for cleaning the garage, emptying the gutters, trimming the shrubs, collecting fallen tree limbs, and on and on.
The only thing that does not work in that blank is shoveling. Of course, you can shovel. You’ve been doing it all winter long already at temperatures that are far colder than this. By the time April arrives, that exception myth has been dispelled. This is what separates the different type of –crastionators. The amateurs will try too hard, try to force it, and then get exposed for their sloth. The pros will play the weather like a poker hand, and take home the pot (one of these days).
Even if the weather is a little nicer, you can still play your hand better. Grass has really not started growing, so that is off the list. And it’s hard to trim trees if you can’t tell the green wood from the dead. (Hint: Without leaves, they all look denuded.) Even evergreens, according to the experts (yes, they’re all pros, too) say that they should not be pruned until the weather warms and they have sprouted fresh shoots.
Even Arbor Day has been postponed until almost the last possible day in April. It’s April 29, almost in May. That’s a pro tip from the people who know how to do it. Trees take their time to grow, so there is good reason to pay attention.
In a way, the entire month of April is like a homeowner’s holiday. Charles Dickens wrote “Great Expectations” and procrastinators authored the book, “Fake Expectations.” What’s that you say? You never heard of this book? Well, it’s written by procrastinators. Of course, it’s not done yet. But when it’s done, you can rest assured, it will be the least read book of all time. Why? (We’ve been over this) because it’s written by and for procrastinators, and, of course, they will never have enough time to get around to writing it.
Of course, next month brings May, and that is the nemesis of procrastinators everywhere. We’ve been cocooning since November, but by the fifth month they’re going to want us to come out to plant, mow, trim, put out patio furniture, and then there will be painting, sealing and staining, and more landscaping and edging, followed by thinning and weeding and watering, and – is anybody else already worn out?
It’s going to be six months of pretending we love to do outdoor chores, and slapping our hands proudly on our chests like we’re Eddie Albert in a “Green Acres” episode. But in truth, we are counting down the days until the nights get shorter, the wind kicks in, the leaves fall and the tundra refreezes. That’s when the football games resume and guys like me –- the real pros –- will master the false look of longing as we stare out at the yard from the window and shake our head in the feigned dismay.
“It’s a shame,” we say loud enough for our spouses to hear, but with our concealed fingers fully crossed, “that the weather outside is too nasty to work.”
It’s a long way to April. But we’re procrastinators. If there is one thing we are good at, it’s waiting it out.
You amateur-crastinators out there, have you been taking notes on all this? If you have, I am disappointed in you. You’re never going to be procrastinator if you take notes! Harumph, when are you going to get the message!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.