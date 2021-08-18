My wife gave me one of those looks. It’s a look that all husbands (and, to be honest, boyfriends, too) know. You don’t know what it means exactly, but you know you are in trouble.
So a few weeks ago, here was old Scott writing a column about how, at long last, the Peterson family was debt free. Here was Scott, saying in print that once the final car payment was made, the Petersons would be debt free for the first time in decades. Here was Scott writing in the newspaper about how great it felt to finally be debt free.
Of course, you know what happens next.
Well, shortly after those recent storms, Scott came home from a long day of work. It was a hot day and he looked forward to cooling down. His wife Nancy was in Middleton visiting with her sisters who had gathered briefly before they were going to head to our home.
It was Nancy’s mother’s delayed funeral. She had died in November, but now with COVID-19 kind of, sort of relenting, we had decided on a funeral for her, to, at long last take this oak box that has been sitting on our mantle for three-fourths of a year and put it into the ground where ashes can be ashes and dust dust.
For months, Nancy and her two sisters were planning this meeting via Zoom calls. They were, of course, planning to not only hold this belatedly funeral, but to go through jewelry, photo albums and a lot of other personnel effects of their mother that the pandemic prevented them for sorting through. So, in the week leading up to the funeral, both sisters, one of who traveled from Connecticut, were going to gather, make the final sorting on their mother’s things, and then mourn the departure of their mother.
We don’t get a lot of company at our house, but this was the one time we were going to have two overnight guests, Nancy’s sisters, who were going to stay at our house as they ramped up to the Saturday funeral.
So that Wednesday was a hot day and when I arrived home I was surprised at how warm it was inside. The fan was running, but the thermostat was registering 80. It was supposed to be showing 76. I leaned over to check the vents and the air, instead of feeling like a refrigerated blast, felt like it was only marginally cooler than the 89 humid degrees it was outside.
I had tried a lot of things to get the air conditioner to kick in, but nothing I could do was going to change that fate. I made a call into the technicians and asked them to head out to our house.
They arrived promptly the next morning, cleared a mother mouse and her babies that were lodging in the unit outside. Unfortunately, that was not the real problem. There they found a broken seal and the refrigerant had leaked out. And that in turn had led to the compressor overworking and failing. And that meant only one thing.
After 20 years, our central air conditioner had given up the ghost. It was a good run, but it was finally over, dying two years after our furnace, which had been bought at the same time, died.
Then came the anxious part. With supply-chain shortages and so much of the company enduring heat waves and probably failing air conditioners, how long would we have to wait in the middle of a hot summer to locate a replacement.
Fortunately, we were in luck. They had our size in stock, but we would have to wait almost a week to get it installed.
Meanwhile, my wife and her sisters drove over and visited our hot house. It could have been worse. The temperatures outside had moderated a bit, but it was still a warm stay.
My wife, of course, asked what the verdict was on the air conditioner. I broke the bad news. We had gone, in the course of a few weeks from being out of debt, to having to pay several thousand dollars for a new air conditioner.
And that’s when I got that look I was telling you about. It was bad enough that it went out on the event of her mother’s funeral. It was worse that it went out when her long-planned visit of her sisters were coming over to spend a few nights. But what made it worse was that she had a husband who did the one thing you should never do – invoking the jinx.
It is not so much the look as I know what that look meant. If I had not opened my big mouth in my column about being out of debt, none of this would have happened. That is what brought on that dreaded look. And there is nothing worse than a wife who is hot under the collar and you have to wait a whole week to get her to cool down.
That unit cannot come fast enough. Nobody is sweating it out more than me.
