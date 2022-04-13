We live in a world that seems to worship technology, but technology only seems to come up with inventions and then tries to see if there are any problems it can solve.
I am pretty sure Thomas Edison didn’t invent the light bulb and then say, “Hmm, I wonder what I could do with this light bulb I invented?”
But I am also pretty sure that nobody ever walked around and said, “Gee, I wish my phone was smarter than it is.” But we got that technology anyway.
They have robotic vacuum cleaners for your house, but the place we really need them is our cars. I mean how hard can it be to push a vacuum in a house, but try getting on your hands and knees and trying clean all the awkward nooks and crannies in there. All the robot vacuums would probably go on general strike if they had to do this. And don’t tell me the cars don’t need it. All you have to do is look in my car to know that it is crying out for a maid, a porter – anyone who cares about clean.
And as long as we are in the car, why can’t someone invent a windshield wiper that stays warm enough in winter that it will not get encrusted with ice?
And what a car with a wastebasket that is build right in? Don’t think this is needed? Just walk around the parking lot at a store and see for yourself. (Hint: Try not to be too obvious or you might get arrested for stalking or planning a theft.) I would hazard to guess that cars might be one of the dirtiest places on Planet Earth.
Here is another invention. Why do they always put the light in the oven in the back of the stove and not on the inside of the door. Have you ever tried staring into a light? If you put it in the door, it will shine on the food just like your eyes are looking. Otherwise, it's like being blinded by the high beams from an oncoming car.
Since we’re in the house, move the laundry room to the second floor. Our linens, clothes, towels and almost everything else we get dirty, is removed in the bathroom or bedrooms upstairs, and, after cleaning, put away in the same spot. Why are we carrying everything up and down all the steps?
And while you are at, why can’t they invent a laundry machine that both washes and dries the clothes? We don’t take our dishes out of the dishwasher and put them in a dishdryer. One machine does it all, and without really trying that hard.
By the way, where are the machines that can, in a flash, chill a warm beer can into an ice cold one? How about hard boiling an egg just as fast? And if computers are so smart, why hasn’t anyone figured out a better way to do a grocery list, so you don’t have to remember when you run out of things. Why not have software that just knows and when you get to the list it’s all ready. Imagine never forgetting something at the store?
What if Amazon really wanted to save us money and let us shop by neighborhood. So if you live on Main Street, you get a break on delivery prices if you and everyone else on the block just accepts that your delivery day is always a Tuesday, for instance. Lawn services could do the same thing, but once a month or two.
What if they made glasses that would turn to sunglasses with a touch of a button? I don’t mean those automatic dimming sunglasses from the 1980s. I mean, where you just touch a button on the bow and they dim, and when you are a restaurant and you need to read a menu, you undim them. There would be no need to have two sets of glasses. One pair was for all purposes.
Or how about gloves that beeped whenever one got more than 6 feet away from the other, so you would never lose a single glove again? And maybe you could tie a hat in there, too, with the same system if you wished.
Do you see what I mean? These engineers are not really even trying. They’re solving problems we don’t need to have solved and the problems that are pestering us are left wanting.
They gave us smart phones that we can’t seem to turn off, but they haven’t helped us turn off the smart-aleck that we never wanted on in the first place. You know, like newspaper columnists who think they have all the answers.
