What is life worth?
Philosophers have devoted lifetimes to pondering that profound question, and have yet to find a satisfying answer.
But I am reminded of it every time I gaze at the mantle in our home, where a small oak box carved with a black cross sits holding my mother-in-law’s cremains, resides. The box and the ashes inside it weigh, if our bathroom scale is to be believed, about 10 pounds.
Just over a month ago, she was a living breathing human being who’s life straddled the turn of the century, the turn of millennium and parts of 11 separate decades. And now, all that is left of her sits in this quiet box, marking time immemorial. When the soul returns to heaven, all that remains is just the charred ingredients of a science experiment.
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. The words from the Bible echo through my mind. The pandemic has pushed off the real funeral and all that is left is this box. I cannot stop thinking about her wooden box.
Science claims to tell us so much about this world, but really hasn’t begun to explain the magic of how these ashes and how this dust gets stirred into a living, breathing being that is worth a million times more than the sum of its substances.
And I don’t think science ever will, because that is why religion, and the arts exist, to fill the gap where logic ends and beauty begins, where the spirit is transformed and where, as the carol says, the soul felt its worth.
Somewhere along the way, a twinkle in the eye leads to the spark that ignites the fire of life and this seemingly random assortment of elements is transformed into a soul, a unique creature that was put on this earth to make a difference within it.
But somewhere along the way, between that spark of life and the spark in the crematorium, how many of us lose our way?
There are so many ways we fool ourselves into thinking the unimportant is so incredibly vital, as we squander the interval between those sparks. We convince ourselves that the trivial isn’t.
I thought about that during the day, as I stressed about projects I was trying to complete, deadlines I had to meet and goals I was trying complete. I grew anxious about all I had to do and how little time I had to do it.
Later that night, I paced around the room, on hold with customer service, annoyed with the interminable recorded music and frustrated by, despite the recurring assurances of the announcer voice, the reality that my call was not really important to them at all.
And then I thought about the little oak box. It sits there motionless and without a sound. There is no stress, no fretting and no exasperation. It is so simple, so peaceful, so powerful, like the first “Silent Night.”
It is just a box after all. But it is precisely because it is no longer animate, just a big scoop of dirt, that it reminds me, prods me for the answer to that question: What is life worth?
The answer remains elusive. I have come to realize that I will never get the flash of intuition that reveals the succinct solution to the riddle of what life is worth. But I am spending a lifetime, collecting these flickers of insight that, together, help me put the pieces of the puzzle together.
And every time I learn a little more, I am reminded that the worth of life is somehow always worth a little more than the last time I asked the question, and so much more than a little oak box can contain.
