When the weather is like it has been, hot and humid, that is when my wife says it’s perfect.
She loves summer, and if it could always be sultry, she would be in heaven.
Her husband, on the other hand, hates that kind of weather. Summer is great when the temperate and the dew points are in the 50s.
I prefer fall – crisp nights and the feel of football in the air. There’s a tingle that makes you feel alive. She likes it when you go outside and feel the warmth on your bare skin.
For every year of our 39 years of marriage and the years before that when we were courting, it has always been the same.
We ride in the car and she closes all the vents and I have the air conditioning turned on its chilliest temperatures as a matter of course.
At night, I turn the AC down to 73 and she complains that she has to sleep in summer with a blanket on.
About the only season we can agree upon at all is winter, and even that is an uneasy compromise. I can live with it. She could live without it. But neither of us is crazy about it. And we also agree that spring is great, for the month of May, and the rest is really winter masquerading as spring.
Of course, like a lot of things in marriage, we learn to live with each other’s interests. She has come to appreciate football. I have come to appreciate fine art. She taught me to appreciate green beans. I taught her how to enjoy dry red wine.
I teach her about technology and she, well, sometimes gets it. I try to interest her in sipping good bourbon. She takes one sip, wrinkles her nose and brands it as “fire water.”
She keeps trying to teach me the proper way to set a table. I keep fumbling awkwardly through it and usually get it wrong, getting forks, spoons and knives on the wrong sides. I look at her drinking water with cucumbers in it – and vow that I will never cross that line. A lemon, sure. But cukes? Ah, no.
And we hold firm on peanut butter. She’s all about Skippy creamy. For me, it’s Jif chunky or nothing.
She likes hamburgers with Swiss cheese. I am all about American.
She prefers her snacks salty. I like them sweet.
She eats her food slower than anyone I know. I eat it fast.
Even on the expressway, she prefers driving in the right lane. I like the left, unless someone is trying to pass me.
I like to read with music in the background. She says she cannot concentrate if there is music on.
I like to operate the remote when the TV is on. She begrudgingly accepts that.
When a tense spot in a movie or a game happens, I have to pace to cope with the stress. She is fine sitting still.
When the mail comes in, I will read it and either toss it or file it. She likes to ruminate.
I skim a magazine and take what I can at first read, and then I am done. She likes to save it to read later.
She likes puzzles. I like them after they are finished.
She likes to cook. I like to eat.
I like to get going. She likes to contemplate her next move carefully.
She tends to worry. I tend to take life as it comes.
She is always kind. Sometimes I speak my mind.
I wonder if Nancy and I could teach a thing or two to the folks in Washington, D.C. We both have found a way to get along for some four decades, despite our differences. In fact, I would say because of our differences, neither one of us would have done a thing different to change our marriage.
And that is one thing we always agree upon.
