Every once in a while, after well over 40 years in this business, you get an adrenaline rush, one of those moments when your excitement to put out a newspaper fires up and you are thrilled you are doing what you are doing.
Memorial Day was just such a day, a day when it seemed the forces of the earth were lined up to stop us from putting out a newspaper and, yet, my amazing staff somehow managed to overcome it all.
It might have been conceivable to put out a newspaper without the internet decades ago, but now it is literally impossible. It’s not just getting stories from the wire service, syndicates, email and other resources that you need to put in your paper; the internet is the backbone of the operation these days. At our office, you literally cannot put out a newspaper without access to the internet.
All of the software to organize the stories, and lay it out on the newspaper page relies on the internet to work. And that does not even broach the obvious, that you need the internet to put content online. By definition, it could not work.
So Monday afternoon, as I waited alone in the Daily Times office for the crew from Spectrum to restore that service, I had a team of staff members waiting at their homes for direction. Would we be able to print the June 1 edition or not? How could we do it without the internet?
A few hours later, Spectrum’s techs realized it could not be fixed. It would be hours before they would find the break in the fiber-optic line, which they estimated to be 1 to 1.5 miles, away, let alone repair it and get us up and running. It was the news I had been dreading all day. There would be no way we could put the newspaper out from our office in Watertown.
So we made the decision to go to our sister publication, the Daily Jefferson County Union, and put out our 16-page edition with our amazing staff, which was admittedly skeletal due to it being a holiday – which made it even more remarkable. We took our newspaper on the road. We gathered up as many passwords, documents, and other gear, including one single laptop and a computer card holding our Memorial Day observance photos, and headed about 25 minutes south to Fort Atkinson.
We checked on the phone to make sure it was all going to work out with the staff down there, and all the lights were green. The caravan headed down State Highway 26.
At the edge of Watertown, reporter Steve Sharp called and admitted he was so nervous about his octogenarian mother, who is in flagging mental and physical health and who was visiting him for the weekend, that he asked if he could bring her along. We agreed it would be fine, so he turned around and picked her up for the trip. She became our unofficial mascot, quietly and patiently waiting as the rest of us feverishly worked in a newsroom we were unfamiliar with to put the paper out in this new home away from home.
After completing our COVID-19 wipe down of everything in sight, designer Liz Quezada went to work, recovering lost ads, building pages and making them look so professional, color correcting photos, tracking down lottery numbers and COVID-19 numbers, and so much more. Steve, who had taken the Memorial Days photos in the morning, not only wrote the captions for those pictures, but finished assembling the business page, and assembling the content to go there. Soon, sports reporter Nate Gilbert arrived and worked not only on the Daily Times sports pages, but got stories ready to share with some of our other sister publications, the Hometown weeklies in Lake Mills, Waterloo-Marshall and Cambridge-Deerfield.
Missing passwords, software glitches, broken computers, pages that had to be rebuilt multiple times – the list of obstacles went on and on, and each time this great team rose to the challenge, as the clock ticked down toward deadline. What was supposed to take us maybe three hours or so to do on a normal weekend shift, had now stretched into almost a full-length day.
At 9:45 p.m., the press operator called anxiously wondering why they had yet to receive any pages from us so they could make plates and run out print edition at the plant in Janesville. We were in the homestretch now. At any step, we could have derailed, but everyone stayed focused and all the tumblers fell into place. With eight minutes to spare, we made deadline. The Watertown Daily Times, the 131st issue of our 125th year, was going to print as normal.
There was no great cheer, no dramatic movie moment. But we all just kind of looked at each other in disbelief. Somehow, someway, we had managed to do it. There was no congratulatory high fives, just confident looks at each other, like we all thought the same thing: Was it ever in doubt?
Well, truthfully, it was in doubt, and for most of the day. But the dedicated staff persevered. I am not sure there is a more committed team of professionals I would rather work than the entire Daily Times team. Each day they work like mad to put out the best paper they can. It is not always appreciated, but they do it each day for the love of our readers.
It’s unlikely that anyone who picked up the June 1 edition of the Daily Times is any the wiser. It looked as good as ever. But all of us in the newsroom know that it was a whisker away from not happening at all. It was just another daily miracle, and all in the line of work.
At 3:30 a.m., Spectrum called Missy Feiler, our general manager, to report that the fiber-optic line was restored. Life was back to normal. We could put out the June 2 edition in our old stomping ground in Watertown, just like normal.
Memorial Day, 2021, is one I will not soon forget and one of this climactic moments that make journalism one of the best jobs in the world — not in spite of the obstacles, but because of them!
