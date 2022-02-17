When you reach a certain age, and I am not certain what that age is but it certainly arrives for everyone, you look back at your life and try to measure it up.
Sure, you can be like Frank Sinatra and turn it into a song about how “I did it my way,” but for most of us, it’s not quite the grand statement that the chairman of the board proclaimed to put all the world on notice.
Instead, it strikes us while sitting contemplatively sipping bourbon alone on the back deck, strolling through the forest or maybe before we put our head down on the pillow on a cold winter night. It often knocks quietly but persistently on your subconscious during a pensive moment of solitude.
I am thinking that for most people it arrives in middle age and then kind of hangs around awhile. I’m not talking about the mid-life crisis that ends with a splurge on a sports car or making plans to climb Kilimanjaro. I’m talking about taking a deep look at the journey of life, where you came from and what you experienced in a lifetime of highs and lows, of victories and defeats, of amazing experiences, and of a life filled with a multitude of stories and adventures, many of which you never would have imagined even as a child, and, of course, the goals you never quite realized.
I thought about this when a message arrived from the man who had become our de facto class president since graduating from high school. He has taken it upon himself to not only organize reunions every five years, but to build a web site and send regular emails with news about our classmates. To the best of my knowledge, none of my graduating class of 465 people ever went on to be famous, so most of the emails these days are about the deaths of people who wore the cap and gown on the same day and on the same stage as I did.
His latest email told of two classmates, Mike and Doug, who had passed, of course, far too young, as I would have to attest. Mike had been a classmate since grade school and I can remember meeting him again at a recent class reunion. We weren’t ever particularly close, but I had the nicest talk with him. It was like we could finally set aside our childish behavior from decades ago and could talk man to man. It was a pleasant conversation, which made the news of his death sting more than I might have imagined.
We could not make our most recent class reunion that happened this past summer. We had a commitment that we could not easily wriggle out of, and, with the pandemic still raging, we opted out.
Class reunions are odd affairs anyway. All the people you want to see don’t show up. Some people go to brag about a lifetime of accomplishments or accumulated wealth, or the success of their offspring. Some go out of loneliness. Some out of curiosity. And some never lived long enough to attend.
I think of all these rock-and-roll anthems that defined our worlds in high school and I think of class reunions and I wish there was an anthem, or maybe just a sweet and profound ballad, in which those at the reunion raise a glass and together sing of how amazing this journey of life was. We were thrown together, somewhat by happenstance, because our classmates happened to live in the same geographic vicinity as us, and we matriculated together and then we went off into the world to begin this thing we call adult life. If you are lucky, you get married, have children, grandchildren, successful careers and live the good life. Or if you are like most of us, the journey is not always so smooth and the path not always so clear. Somehow it was also a great ride.
But there is something about getting together with these people who are essentially strangers again –- most of them people you have not seen since your childhood or teenage years — to celebrate, and won’t see again for another five years. After you find solace in being fortunate to survive to live long enough to make it to the party, there is a need to recognize that you all have lived the great adventure that we call life, and then come back to celebrate it, to raise a glass, and, if you are lucky, to sing a song of fellowship, of a life well lived, of gratitude to God for his providence, and of just “Auld Lang Syne.”
I made fun of Sinatra for crooning that ballad about doing it his way, but when you start heading into your late autumn years and take stock in your life, there truly is something honest and poignant about that song, and singing, “Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again too few to mention.”
Maybe when our 50th reunion arrives, those of us who are still alive and able can belt out that song, or any song about the joys and the heartache of life, and then of thankfulness for a voyage more incredible than we could ever have imagined. Our experiences, I am certain, are so different yet so much the same as each other; somehow the ordinary seems so extraordinary.
It’s still been a thrill ride and, if I had the strength, I would do it all again.
