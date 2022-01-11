I looked under the Christmas tree at the wrapped presents this week and realized I don’t even remember what is in the boxes anymore.
COVID-19, which has messed up pretty much everything for everyone, was the Grinch this Christmas, putting a damper on all of us getting together.
Most of these presents were wrapped by Christmas Day, which is almost four weeks ago.
We had already delayed our Christmas gathering until New Year’s Day in order to accommodate our increasingly complicated extended family and the scheduling conflicts with the families of our children, nieces, nephews and more. But then some people developed bad coughs and colds, or maybe worse. And several others were exposed to people who did have COVID right about Christmastime.
Almost everyone has their shots, and most of them have their booster shots, but there are a lot of children all of a sudden who are under age 5, so we erred on the side of caution. Nobody wants to make things worst by putting innocent children in jeopardy. Most tests were negative, but not all, since we changed the dates.
And now, on the eve of the rescheduled Christmas gathering, the omicron variants is on a rampage, and we are on the verge of canceling it again. I got a nervous text from one of my sisters and both she and her adult children and their children are seriously looking at pulling out. I am imagining COVID-19 wearing that snide, smug, ugly smile, just like the Grinch himself.
In the kitchen, the cookies we had baked to share on Christmas Day are either eaten already or growing stale. We have bags of Christmas candy to put in cookie jars that are sitting their empty, waiting for the hands of those with sweet tooths to snatch them to devour their contents.
We have never been known to take down our Christmas decorations early, but by now, even by our standards, my wife would have already begun needling me, suggesting that, if I am not going to take them down, at least we should unplug them for the season. But this year, every night they are burning brightly like it was the middle of December.
And our tree, which I wrote about earlier, is our second tannenbaum of the season. The first one dried up dangerously fast after 11 days, and we undecorated it and took it to the curb. They hauled it away a few days ago. Meanwhile the tiny, scrawny Frasier fir that replaced it, continues to faithfully drink water every day, also like it was 2021.
In an ordinary year, this tree would have been at the curb, probably by last weekend. But it perseveres. It has even outlived the start of Epiphany, the traditional 12th day of Christmas.
Once upon a time in my life, when times were tight and our kids were tiny and my frugal nature got the better of me, I had contemplated actually delaying Christmas until January, so we could save money on gift wrap, candy and other decorations by buying them for clearance prices. But I never thought my crazy whim would ever see the light of a short January day.
Still in the bleak mid-winter, there is something warming and charming to see the Christmas village illuminated on the mantle, the tree glowing in the corner and even, when we occasionally capitulate, we put an old Christmas LP on the turntable so even that old acquaintance won’t be forgot.
But as Christmas hangs in the balance and with a celebration on Saturday and Sunday in the weekend ahead literally hanging by a thread, I was struck with another one of those crazy notions that only someone as dumb as me would ever dare to utter aloud.
Is it possible that, we could, nestle eggs in those increasingly brittle evergreen branches and tuck the gifts into Easter baskets that we would place under the tree?
Is there such a holiday as Chreaster? I hope I never get to find out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.