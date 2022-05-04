I am not sure what we’re waiting for, but we have a lot of things sitting around this house as if we’re waiting for buggy whips to come back into vogue.
Let’s start with the shoe polish. When I was a Boy Scout, we used to routinely do uniform inspections and having well-buffed shoe leather was a requirement. That might have been the last time I polished my shoes. Now, if I am wearing shoes that are not tennis shoes, and the footwear looks too scuffed, I just throw them out. And I have not had to pass an inspection in recent memory.
Yet, we have a box filled with extra laces, shoe polish in colors from white to brown to black to ox blood, and suede cleaners, buffing tools, shoe horns and even a special footrest meant to make polishing easier. It's all gathering dust.
And the same is true for the iron. I am going to guess that, while my father used to routinely iron his clothes, at a time when a crisp crease was right after cleanliness on the godliness scale, I don’t recall anytime in at least a year when I set up the ironing board, plugged in the iron or even admired the permanent press in my slacks. It’s like something that doesn’t seem to matter anymore.
I was the last one in our congregation to routinely wear a sport coat and tie to church, and now I have three suits and five sport coats that hang in the closet, looking at me longingly like a puppy in an animal shelter. And I am not sure when I will wear them again, and that goes ditto for my winter and my spring-fall overcoats that hang in the hall closet.
The list goes on and on, like I am stuck in some time warp and I am too foolish or lazy to try to get out of this stuff.
And I am not alone. We have a closet that contains a sewing machine that might as well be a boat anchor. It’s a heavy piece of machinery that sits like Jabba the Hut on the shelf. Sure Nancy will hem pants or stitch on a button now and then, but the machine and her are having a contest of wills. This comes from a woman who made me a dress shirt when we dating, and whose mother taught home economics in high school.
My kids were over at the house during Easter and were ribbing me because I still have racks and racks of CDs containing software that hasn’t been useable since Bill Gates started shaving.
I have a box full of the old incandescent light bulbs that I also don’t have the courage to purge. I have been mostly buying LED bulbs, but, for reasons I cannot explain, I keep hanging onto these in the apparent hope that this "fad" of long-lasting, energy efficient bulbs will run its course and we will all return back to “normal.”
When my wife and I were newly married, we camped a lot. Even when the kids were little, we packed up the tent and enjoyed the great outdoors. But as the kids got older and our backs got stiffer, we opted to stay up north in a family cottage, or rent motels for long trips. Nevertheless, even though this gear is 25 years old or more, we still have, carefully stored in boxes and bins, our tent, Coleman lantern, cooking kit, screened kitchen tent and Coleman stove, as if, on a moment’s notice, we would suddenly be scurrying off to a campground for the weekend.
My wife and I first met at at cross-country skiing event and we loved it so much we bought ourselves skis, poles, shoes and bindings. The shoes are rotting in a box somewhere, and the skis are hanging in the same spot where we hung them when we moved into our house 36 years ago.
Our bikes hang in the garages rafters, too, eagerly hoping that we will set them free one of these days. That might be ahead of the skis in line, but nowhere near the front of the queue.
I could go on and on in our house, looking for tools I used once hanging near my workbench, the ice-cream maker in the cupboard, and, in the garage, is displayed a hand-operated rototiller, which has been mothballed since the power rototiller a few feet away arrived -- and we don’t do vegetable gardening anymore.
We even inherited a Victrola, but it is missing the megaphone horn that makes it audible -- that and that it only plays 78 rpm records and probably has a needle that would permanently gouge any old records we will have from that era (and, yes, we still have some). So it waits patiently to sing again.
We also have a vacuum-tube shortwave radio, an electric typewriter, a piano that we never play but is too heavy to move, and oodles of other purchases that time has forgotten.
So why do we hang onto these things anymore? I read an article once about people who buy park benches for their yards; the author noticed that nobody ever sits on those benches. They furniture sits there waiting for a time when people will relax again.
Maybe that is it. I long for a time when people still took the time to polish shoes, to sew clothing, to ski or listen to the radio coming from the other side of the planet. But we don’t have time. We are so busy working or streaming movies that we have closed the book on a chapter of history -- unless they make a comeback, and there is a renaissance to doing things the old fashioned way. (I’ll bet you know where my bet is being placed.)
But the real reason is more temporal. I think that what I secretly fear is that I will finally have to admit, if I get rid of this stuff, that I have indeed grown older, that I can’t turn back the clock and revisit these passing fancies again. I think I secretly fear the sun will be setting on these one-time dreams. And it is the discarding of this illusion that might be the real reason I can’t bare to let it all go.
