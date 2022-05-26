This is the time of year when everyone gets spring fever.
It’s almost better than summer. It’s the anticipation of summer. Thus, it means that not a single day of summer has ticked off the calendar and all of these days at least here in Wisconsin, are bonus days. The entire summer treasury awaits.
So even though the weather has been rather cool for spring, we take these days and savor them, because we in Wisconsin know the value of weather. In southern California, every day is like this. You take it for granted. You can’t appreciate the ephemeral nature of summer because you have summer every single day. It’s like becoming a millionaire after you struggled all of your life for money, or you find water in the middle of the desert. It’s a euphoria that is unparalleled. It’s like you’ve been given a peek through the knothole to catch a fleeing glimpse of heaven.
We relish the fragrance of lilacs more because we know that in a matter of a couple of weeks they will disappear again, not to return for another 12 months. Picking strawberries is more fun because you know that in another few weeks, the supply will be exhausted. And soon it will be rhubarb, and then green beans and, before long, corn on the cob and then apples, and then, well, I don’t want to ruin it by dwelling on what comes next. Trust me, it will submarine your summer dream.
I was lucky enough to walk to school each day, and, for the most part, my kids did, too. There’s something magical about the feeling in your heart when school is about to be out for summer. After winter in Wisconsin, walking home from school on a summer day is the most liberating feeling on earth. You’ve unshackled the straight jacket of your winter coat, and you’re free to savor the freedom of walking in the open air.
It was a time when you could drink in the possibilities of summer, from summer love, to staying out all day and deep into the summer night, complete with a sky full of stars, the air full of fireflies and even the spectacle of “heat lightning.”
The warm air on your face put an extra spring in your step and hope in your heart. Yes, sure, it meant no school for three months, but mostly it meant you had all sorts of new opportunities that were about to unfold before you.
For our family, it opened the door to going to drive-in movies; stopping at a stand for ice-cream cones; camping; sleeping on the front porch hammock; getting up early to golf with my dad; going on vacation to a cottage up north with our whole family; opening the bedroom window to sleep in refreshing summer air; going shopping at the dime store with mom, so we could dream about Matchbox cars and buying penny candy; and then, afterward, going “alley riding” with my mom (hard to explain but imagine it as a cheap roller coaster ride that was hard on the shocks of the car, but left us bouncing in fun and frolic).
With my friends, summer would be playing pickup football games, riding a bike to see if you could somehow glimpse an attractive girl from school out in her yard as you passed, going on a 20 mile Boy Scout hike, or letting a friend talk you into a five mile ride to search in vain on a bike with no seat for a place to buy fireworks, or even gathering with the guys on the neighborhood block party for our annual taking the measure of the year that had gone before.
Summers were a time of adventure, a time when you just were never sure what might be waiting just around the corner. It almost didn’t really matter what it was, because everything in that era felt like it was more exciting than it did the day before. Life was unfolding before your feet, and summer was unfolding before you eyes. It was unbridled expectations.
And that is why when summer comes, it gives you this feeling as though you can turn back the clock. The trees and plants, indeed the entire earth from our vantage point in Wisconsin, is coming back alive, as if to remind us that not only is life on this planet fleeting, but those youthful memories and hopes are just as alive today as they were when you kicked a can all the way home from school just for the fun of it.
Yes – spoiler alert – winter will have its way with us again. It will be long and cold and confining. But it can never take away our spring fever, the renewal of joy we get every spring when a summer of renaissance is poised to sweep us off our feet and make everything all right again.
How can you not want to be overcome when spring fever wants to sweep you off your feet? Immerse yourself in summer. If you live to be 80, you only get that many summers to savor.
