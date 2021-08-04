Shakespeare said, “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.”
I guess that might be possible if you are the most famous playwright in the English-speaking world, but the rest of, one way or the other, have bills to pay.
It’s hard to imagine the modern world, unfortunately, without thinking about borrowing.
Most of us would never be able to afford a house, a car or, these days, even an education after high school were it not for debt.
I mean just imagine the stress we would face if the mechanic told us our brakes were out on the car and we looked in our bank account and we didn’t have enough funds to pay for it. How long would we last if, when our refrigerator died, we had start putting a few dollars away each week so we had enough to keep the meat and milk cold, let alone the beer? (I couldn’t wait that long, actually. I would take my weekly stipend down to the bar and squander it on a cold one, holding off on that fridge just a little longer.) How much digging in the couch cushions would it take before I could have a frozen pizza again? A lot.
I can still vividly recall the moment decades ago when, after several failed attempts, we found that our offer to purchase our first house was accepted. My wife shrieked with delight when the call came from our Realtor. I can’t think of a time she was happier.
To be honest, we were both thrilled. And then, a few weeks later, we signed the papers and agreed to pay more money than we could imagine for the next 30 years to retire the debt for our house. It was a total dollar amount that some people would pay these days for a new car, but back then it was gargantuan. It seemed like a mountain so high we could never get over it.
But then we did. In fact, we paid it off early. I am not saying there weren’t some painful years. I am not saying there were no sleepless nights. I am not saying there weren’t times when I wondered how we were ever going to make it.
But a few years ago we hit the magic moment. Having that massive payment in the rearview mirror and having a house we could call our own was not quite the thrill that it was when we were young adults and acquired the mortgage-laden home, but it was satisfying not only to not have that yoke around our necks, but to own our home free and clear.
And good thing, too, because we needed the money to help our kids pay for their college educations. And then we needed it to pay for some of their wedding costs. And then we needed it to pay off the charge bills that had piled up so high during those lean years that we needed to get out from under them.
One by one, we slowly chipped away at them and all that was left was a car payment. And, by the end of this week, we will have made our final payment on that, too.
So for the first time since, I don’t know, most of our married life, we are officially debt free. There is nothing so liberating as the jubilee of having all your debt behind you. Honestly, it’s been a few years since we were saddled with any sizeable debt at all, but having none at all, kind of makes you want to open the back door on the house you own, or scream out the sunroof on the car you own, “Yahoo! Look at me! I am debt free!”
Finally, after all these years, I understand what Shakespeare was trying to say! It’s incredible to set your own financial destiny and not have anyone else pulling the strings!
And then my wife, the same woman who cheered so loudly when we made the most expensive purchase of our lifetime, had to ruin it all. As I sent off the final check for payment and was hoping she would celebrate with me, my moment of sheer joy was extinguished.
“You know,” she said, “the other car we own and paid for years ago, is now 17 years old and has 150,000 miles on it, and is leaking oil. We’re going to need to replace that soon!”
She was right, obviously. And that, of course, means we will need another car loan. And it starts all over.
One last thing: Have I mentioned how much I hate Shakespeare?
