I got to sing to my grandson today. And, curiously, he seemed to enjoy it.
Not everyone can say that when they hear me sing, but for little Maxwell he is young enough to not know any better.
And he suddenly stopped crying and became enraptured with my vocal stylings. I made up the song as I went along in an effort to quiet his fussing and it worked like a charm. Every time I started singing, he would go quiet to, as I like to think anyway, enjoy my music.
Even his older sister got a chance to enjoy my singing and even begged for more so many times we finally had to put a stop to it. Of course, it came with a ride on my knee and my rendition of the “Pony Boy” song modified just for her (aka Pony Girl).
Suddenly I was a rock star, right in my son and daughter-in-law’s home. And their children, had they been old enough to ignite a lighter, would have been swaying and shouting, “Freebird!” See what can happen when you babysit your grandchildren for a day!
One of the many joys of grandchildren is seeing the world fresh again.
You see life fresh the first time you live it. And you see it once more when have children of your own. But the bonus is grandchildren.
In this bonus round, you can appreciate it, because there is no risk. You aren’t all worried about doing the right thing, about whether the kids will grow up to be ne’er-do-wells and trying to figure out how to take care of your house and your job and childcare and all the things at once. You can just enjoy – and then go home!
Yes, of course, you want your grandchildren to be well-adjusted adults someday, and you want them to follow their own parents’ rules, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a little dose of remembering what things were like when we were little.
Earlier that morning, little Annie was pretending to serve me ice cream and was saying how she would like to try some strawberry ice cream. Since we were babysitting, I thought we would spoil her a little. If she cleaned up the mess she made with puzzle pieces strewn across her bedroom floor, I said I would go buy some ice cream.
Well, in reality, just like a generation ago, I did most of the cleanup, but she helped enough to make it credible. And that meant I got to do the fun part, buy some ice cream at the store.
I actually got something she had never had before, some Neapolitan. We live in such a complicated world and have to do so many things to amaze ourselves; it is so refreshing to see something as simple as three flavors of ice cream all in one scoop just make her light up. She was sampling each of the flavors and comparing them and was so thrilled with this humble, simple pleasure.
Before the puzzle got scattered across the floor, she and I were lying there trying to solve the puzzles ourselves. We could see half of the alligator and now we needed another piece to complete the front half. And we did the same for whales, quail and dozens of other creatures. It was such a simple activity, but she seemed to embrace the challenge and kept coming back for more. And then we went to reading storybooks and playing with slimy sand (sort of a velvety Play-Doh). She seemed amazed that she could roll it between her palms and turn a lump into a long skinny log. What could be more fun than simple pleasures.
Maxwell, obviously not quite three years her junior, was actually fascinated by looking at my face upside down. I would hold him in my lap and he would tip his head back and become entranced by seeing my face inverted. My face right-side up has been enough to scare some people, but apparently upside down to a small mind, leans more to intriguing and away from the terrifying.
Singing, playing, tasting and discovering are some of the most wondrous things we experience as human beings before we get hardened by peer pressure, making a living and the burdens of adulthood.
It’s jaded to say that life is a never-ending journey toward death, because that overlooks the thrill of the journey. How fun it is to travel in a time machine and go back to our simpler days when such pure and simple things brought so much joy. Time travel is indeed real, but it lives in the land of make-believe and they call it grandparenting.
