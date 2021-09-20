Whap! Throw.
I can’t explain it.
There is something supremely satisfying about playing catch with your sons, something I cannot explain.
Whap! Throw.
This past summer our family shared a cottage together, but one of the best moments from that week was the time I spent with Nathan, my younger son, just throwing a baseball back and forth.
Whap! Throw.
I did not have any girls, so maybe there would have been something that was similar for them if I had, but for me, there just has always been an unexplained enjoyment gleaned from tossing the ball around, about 20-30 yards apart, with my sons.
Whap! Throw.
We all golf together, and that is fun. In fact we had the most fun golfing together on this vacation that we have ever had. And tossing the football around and leading the receiver into the catch is also enjoyable, as is a little Frisbee. But the ball and glove is hard to beat.
Whap! Throw.
Is there something about the sound of the leather ball hitting that weather-beaten old glove that is just so reassuring, like hearing the sound of a waterfall or a crackling fire? It doesn’t seem that unusual, but I can’t seem to put my finger on what it is that makes playing catch with a baseball different.
Whap! Throw.
My dad and I used to do the same thing, play catch. Other than fishing and golf, it was one of the few sporting things my dad and I did together. We had a big side yard next to our house and it was perfect and linear, for catch. It was long and skinny, just like the backyard at the house where I raised my sons. Maybe that is it. Maybe it’s just nostalgic, like going down memory lane.
Whap! Throw.
I can sit down in the living room and talk with my sons. We can share conversation while fishing or golfing, or watching a game. We can talk over a couple of cold beers, and all of that is good, but there is something unspoken about the bond that playing catch seems to create. It’s like there is communication going on through the ball itself. Words don’t have to be said, but it’s the tactile feel of exchanging the ball with each other.
Whap! Throw.
Could it be the rhythm? The throw and catch, over and over, the pulse of life, like the ticking of a clock or the relaxing chirping of crickets on a summer evening or maybe the cadence of a meaningful old song, or maybe it’s a throwback to hearing the mother’s heart while growing in the womb. There is something about that pacing, the steady pacing, that seems to draw me in.
Whap! Throw.
Perhaps women are like this, too, but with my guy friends and my sons, things seem to go better when we are doing things. It could be a home improvement project, playing basketball or maybe wiring the home entertainment center. Guys, in my experience, just seem to be better when the conversation is wrapped around something to do. And for some reason, playing catch with a baseball seems to do this better than anything.
Whap! Throw.
When they were growing up, my older son always played catcher and my young son was a pitcher on their respective childhood teams. They didn’t play on the same teams, due to their age, but they were battery mates in the backyard. Does playing catch with each of them kind of rekindle those halcyon days of their youth when we’d pull up a lawn chair and watching our kids enjoy the game.
Whap! Throw.
Unlike some tasks, where you are actually accomplishing something when you are together, playing catch offers the world really nothing of any productive value. It’s not even that much exercise, except, as usually happens, when one of us gets a little overzealous and tosses the ball too high or too wide and the catcher has to chase it down.
Whap! Throw.
The peculiar thing about playing catch with a baseball is that while we talk and toss the ball, we really don’t have to say any words in order to understand each other. It’s like the act of tossing the ball, of volleying it to and fro is all that is necessary. It’s like knowing that your dad (or your sons) care enough to spend the time together to do something so absolutely useless that all you have to do is think about just being with each other. This mindless game of pitch and catch means that I could be doing just about anything else, but I would rather waste my time with you doing the most important job in the world, and that it is spending it with someone I love.
Whap! Throw.
I might never get to the bottom of the real reason for why this is so serene, but the best thing about it is I don’t have to try to figure it out. I can just keep doing it and let the magic happen, one catch and throw at a time for reasons that defy explanation, but that are as old as the relationship of father and son. Just one more time.
Whap! Throw. Ahh!
