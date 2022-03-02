So if the house was on fire and I had to grab one thing on my way out the door to save, what would it be?
Well, of course, it would be my wife. I already got in trouble last week for my column about her pillow proliferation. I am not going to get back into the doghouse by letting her go up in flames.
No, I mean what object would it be that I would save if time was of the essence and I could not dawdle.
I think I could make a compelling argument for grabbing our password list. Since almost everything is online these days, and if you had to withdraw money from the bank or get back on your feet after a fire, I think that makes sense. Still, it is hard to imagine sitting around and looking at your house as a pile of ashes and saying to yourself: “Thank goodness I save the passwords.” No, that would be a hassle, but passwords would not be my last save.
I could grab our big screen TV, but that’s a lot of rigmarole to unplug it and turn it the right way to get it out the door. The same goes for the grandfather clock. I could try to save it, but chances are they would find my body with my arms bear hugging the clock as I tried to lug it out. And even if I made it out, my wife would glare at me even more sternly after the rebuild when it chimed during movies, and say, “Seriously, you had one thing you could take and you wrestled with that blasted noisy clock, out of all of our possessions?”
Scratch those ideas. No, it would have to be something small.
I would have to rule out books, too. Both my wife and I love books, but I think we have like 1,000 of them, and I can just picture our house burning down and my wife and I arguing to the bitter end: “OK, we’ve each narrowed it down to our 100 favorite books. Now let’s see if we can cut it down a little more.”
Nope, that would end with us both being extra crispy.
I guess I could say that we would save the family jewels. But, let’s face it. On a journalist’s salary, I think I would be better off hoping the insurance adjuster’s estimate was higher than what my wife’s jewelry boxes were worth.
So what about antiques? There has to be something worth salvaging there. I have this vision of the fire raging out of control and my wife carefully wrapping every teacup, saucer and plate from her beloved china set. Once again, I don’t think we would make it out alive.
And, as to other antiques, I think if this was PBS, the “Antique Road Show” would just keep on driving down the highway if it noticed what we had to offer.
Well, there is always my autographs of famous Packers, but most of those are scattered around the house or tucked away in drawers. Same for my Lew Alcindor rookie card. Nobody has time for me to remember where they are stored.
When we had to redecorate the Christmas tree this past season, I did get a new appreciation for all of the ornaments we have spent a lifetime collecting. But those boxes are jammed precariously in a tight spot in the basement. If the fire didn’t kill me digging them out, then the carton avalanche would.
There was once a time when the answer to this question was easy. When our kids were young, I would have snatched up the photo albums of our family. Nothing was more precious. But now that the kids are older and we have made copies for them of a lot of the best photos, and for the last decade or more we have been taking most of our photos digitally, usually with our phones, that is where our photos now live. Besides, which of the three dozen photo albums would I grab if I had to pick just one? Once again, it would be just too hard to do.
So the answer to this question might surprise you, but I thought of it when I went to a funeral recently and the surviving daughters were all fondly recalling the recipes they had managed to preserve from their mother.
That was it!
My father did most of the cooking when I was growing up and almost all of the recipes were in his head. When all of us moved away and my father’s memory succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease, we had to recreate them or experiment with alternatives or just give up on some.
But, as my large stomach will attest, I married someone who was an excellent cook. She was the daughter of a home economics teacher and, although she burned the first streaks she ever cooked for us when we were dating, she has done nothing but improve since then, and her cooking is to die for – so much so that I would be willing to run back into the burning house to bring out her recipe card file.
It’s about the size of a small football, and it would be easy to dodge and weave my through the flames to get it out safely. Sure, there would be a lot of recipes lost in the shelf of recipes books that were left behind, but I would have salvaged the crème de la crème.
And then, as the house turned to embers, maybe we could dust off a really good shish kabob or fondue recipe and use pointed sticks as we watched the place burn down, content in knowing we salvaged the best treasure of all.
There’s a reason I can’t fit through the kitchen door and I thank my wife for it.
