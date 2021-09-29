I am not sure why I put myself through it, but I do it every fall.
Football season is my favorite time of the year. Add in post-season baseball and I am in sports heaven.
Packer football. Badger football. Brewer baseball. It’s a wonder that I don’t come into work unshaven, clothes on inside out and with bags under my eyes. (Some of my co-workers are now not-so-silently mumbling aloud: I thought that was the way he came into work all year long).
I honestly feel that if I were marooned on a desert island and all I had to do was watch football, thanks to some high-powered satellite dish, ala the professor from “Gilligan’s Island,” that I would not be searching for a way home. Rescuers would eventually find me years later, a skeleton with the remote control in one hand, a bowl of popcorn in my lap and a once-cold beer in the other hand. They wouldn’t even need to check the DNA to positively identify me as the victim. It would be obvious.
As entertainment goes, sports is maddening. (And I don’t’ mean John Madden-ing, but that’s OK, too).
Yes, I love to see my teams win, but I am a basket case when they do not win. I keep saying I should not be so invested in these teams, but I cannot help myself.
For the Packers, I grew up in the Lombardi era and I spent most of my free time pretending I was Ray Nitschke, Bart Starr, Boyd Dowler or Carroll Dale. I went to games at Milwaukee County Stadium when Lombardi was general manager, and sadly after he left, too. And I followed them faithfully during the lean years and then the return-to-glory years. I have more packer yearbooks and autographs than I can count. When my kids were old enough to afford it, they bought me one of my prized possessions, a share in the Green Bay Packers. On paper it is worthless; in my heart it is priceless. And when my son married a season ticket holder, I was thrilled.
For the Badgers, my father took me to games at Camp Randall before the football team or even the marching band was enough to fill the stadium, back in the 1960s, but we always had the game on Saturdays while we did chores around the house (games on TV were rare back then).
My dad was a Badger, I married a Badger and my older son was in the University of Wisconsin marching band, and I think I have been to more Badger games than Packer games.
And although I was born just after the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series, they were gone when I was a boy. Instead I spent my youth with my dad going to Chicago White Sox games when they played at Milwaukee County Stadium. Bud Selig became a hero for me when he bought the team that would become the Milwaukee Brewers. The most exciting sporting event I ever attended was seeing the Brewer win the pennant in 1982. I brought my kids to games, more than any team I follow, and I still recall that chilly day when my kids were little, and way underdressed for the wintery weather, as we shivered and waited in line for hours to get our souvenir baseball for the Miller Park groundbreaking. And when they grew up, we went to see many a game, including playoffs.
So now, when I watch the games in all three of these sports, I am yelling at the screen, second guessing decisions, and sometimes I am afraid to look. I pace around the house. I clap and yell for joy. I am all in. And if they lose, I shutoff the TV and can’t read about it in the paper for days. I disown the team for days, and then come back, like we are the best of friends. But if they win, I can’t wait to read every little detail, to watch the replays over and over. I have an unquenchable thirst.
I often wonder if I had a different hobby of taking in more rock concerts if it would be better for me. You go to a rock concert and you are seldom disappointed. Sure, maybe the band did not play your favorites or some of the singers don’t have the same range or dexterity they had in their younger years, but you still enjoy the show.
Almost everyone leaves a concert in a good mood. But roughly 50% of spectators (in person or via some other media), finish every game disappointed in the outcome.
And yes, that is why we love it so much. As ABC used to remind us, sports is about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. We are not fans, but fanatics. We not only get emotional, but we get hung up about our favorite chairs, our lucky jerseys, snacks that bring jinxes and avoiding spending time with people who can’t understand our lunacy or embrace it.
We are in the heart of football season and into the thrill of postseason baseball.
If you try to talk to me and I have that vacant look, it’s not because I don’t care, but because I do. Well, yes, and the fact that I probably haven’t slept much for a few weeks.
This is my fall. I will talk to you in February, right after the Super Bowl.
