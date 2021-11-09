I walked in the house from work and there, sitting on the counter, was a giant, red, heart-shaped box.
It was fall. And I didn’t recall giving my wife chocolates recently. So what was I to make of this?
1. She was buying me chocolates, because she appreciates everything I do for her?
2. My joke to her about retirement being “just sitting around all day and eating bonbons” was actually coming true?
3. She had a secret lover and I had arrived home pre-emptively, catching her in the act of devouring his gift?
If this were a novel, especially of the steamy romance ilk, any of those might have been the opening act to a pager turner. But, come on, this is the Petersons. The box might contain chocolates, but the storyline usually smacks of vanilla.
I peeked under the lid to see if it was perhaps just an empty box, waiting for me to haul it to the trash. What I found was a mostly empty box. There were actually a few chocolates left. In fact, Nancy caught my surreptitious glimpse, and she intervened to suggest I take a piece.
She sure knows how to deflate the suspenseful beginning to a story. I politely declined and then started asking questions.
The answer, as my dad used to say, is really about “the rat hole.” Now, the story is getting somewhere, you are saying, right?
The rat hole, however, involves neither a rat nor a hole. It was a figure of speech my father used when he was teasing my mother. She used to salt away small stashes of money, so when times were tight or they needed cash for a pizza delivery, she would dig into “the rat hole” to come to the rescue.
It was a phrase my mother was not too fond of, but she never completely disowned it. It was customary in those days for the mother in the family not to work, and keeping money in the rat hole was her means of not only being frugal, but feeling lauded for coming to the rescue when the family was in a pinch, either a real cash crunch or just as some pin money for a small extravagance. My mother was a hero in many ways, but this was truly a manifestation of her compulsion to squirrel things away for a rainy day, whether it be an interesting newspaper clippings, furniture in the attic, good books, or money in the rat hole.
While my mother begrudgingly accepted that term, Nancy was even less enamored when I invoked it for her. She, of course, does the same thing, but “rat hole” somehow was a description that was a little short on romance.
In this case, it was less about Nancy’s secret stash, as it was her blind duty to make sure the house is always clean before company comes over. If we have visitors, even close family, it’s as though she becomes possessed. It’s like the woman I married gets taken over by Mrs. Hyde and she does things that are out of character.
On that list of traits, which we will largely save for another day, is her sense of obligation to gather up willy-nilly the day’s mail or other paperwork she is completing, and hide it somewhere.
Nancy is usually a very organized person, but, when this affliction overcomes her, she changes. Suddenly random pieces of paper can be found tucked in a pile next to the toaster, hidden under a heap of magazines in the bedroom or stacked in an obscure corner of the den, on a chair, for instance, slid under a table, so it’s contents are not revealed.
You cannot try to reason with her about this. She has only one objective: Out of sight, out of mind. And that can work great, until you can’t find the doctor bill, the bank statement or the tax bill. And then you spend hours, looking through – OK, I will say it – various rat holes around the house, trying to find the important documents that you really need. And, of course, Nancy has no idea which pile it is in, because when she becomes Mrs. Hyde, it’s a frantic scoop and ditch maneuver with no thought to the future, but only to clearing the clutter post haste!
Usually it is paperwork, but this time around, or so the story goes, she also scooped up the Valentine’s Day box I gave her in February and tucked it in a corner of the spare bedroom. And this box, or so the story goes, was actually the chocolates I had given her almost nine months ago, but she recently discovered serendipitously.
So all those juicy, more interesting options were out the window and all that was left was the more obvious one. This chocolate had been hidden for months in the rat hole and was now surfacing once again. Once again logic triumphed over scintillation around the Peterson house.
But then again, after reading this, romance might still play a role. Actually repentance might be the more accurate term. Because once Nancy reads what I have said about her sneaky housekeeping tricks, yours truly will be buying plenty of boxes of bonbons for his wife. Suffice it to say the rat hole will never have it so good after this column debuts. Meanwhile the dog house will be where my secret stash goes: Me!
