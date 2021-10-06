It’s a well documented fact that people who are married live longer than those who are not.
Is that because they have spouses who nag them a lot about “getting that thing checked out” at the doctor, or making sure they eat right, or feel guilty about drinking with the boys after work, or doing other things to discourage otherwise reckless behavior?
My wife, I am sure, would prefer to frame this terminology not as nagging, but “persistent encouragement.”
And to be fair, she probably has added years from my life through her “PE” that helped lead to my quitting smoking, going on a diet, getting physical exams and nudging me to eat and drink less of the things that are good, but bad for me, like red meat, alcohol and sweets, and steering me to things like salmon, broccoli and water.
But the biggest difference, as anyone who knows me can tell you, is in clothing.
It’s no doubt that I would probably still be wearing super short Larry-Byrd-style gym shorts and tall, mid-calf sweat socks with red stripes on the top if my wife had not given me the subtle hint of throwing these away years ago.
Presuming they still fit, I would still be wearing my rust-colored corduroy dress suit if my wife had not intervened with a little of that PE I mentioned. I tend to hang onto my old clothes too long, and get really attached to outdated styles.
Enter my 1990s vintage winter parka. OK, it might have been 1980s.
Once upon a time, this parka was my only winter coat, and I love it. It was the warmest jacket I ever had and it served me as faithfully as a hunting dog. It was always there when I needed it, didn’t care how I treated it, and always came back for more.
About 20 years ago, my wife finally talked me into a more stylish coat that only went from the waist up. I have had several regular winter jackets since, but, as consolation, she still let me hang onto my “old man’s coat” as a spare.
I told her, “I need it to work in the garage, shovel snow and wear to football games at the Frozen Tundra. The real reason was because Old Reliable was indeed my all-time favorite. It has no pretense. It has no style. It just did what it was supposed to do: Kept me from being cold.
Yes, one of the snaps was broken off the front. There was a big hole in one of the pockets, which I think was left by the claw on my hammer. And the plaid flannel lining had completely worn through in a couple of places. But that just made it better. Those were battle scars, signs that me and OR had been through some rough times together, but had never given up on each other.
And the old coat was loaded with pockets and I filled them up with flashlights, hand warmers, plastic bags for dog poop, an extra hat, heavy winter gloves, Kleenex and even a gadget for thawing the locks on your car doors in winter. And there were even more pockets for tools, screws and nails.
I could work on the car in this coat, clean the garage and walk halfway to the North Pole wearing OR and it still never let me down. We were pals, friends, and we had a lot of stories to share. (And what a blessing that OR never learned to talk and correct my mistakes. One more reason I like it so much.)
Well, my birthday was coming up and my wife, as she has been known to do, suggested I get something that she would like for me. Clothing is usually the last thing on my list and the first thing on hers, so she seized this opportunity to move me along on the fashion spectrum with a little PE.
Namely, she suggested that I put Old Reliable out to pasture.
I grumbled and mumbled, and did just about everything but sing a sea shanty retelling the virtues and the companionship of OR. But the longer I argued, the more she gave me that look that said: The 1980s are indeed over.
So she took me to the outlet mall, and, with the help of some unwitting accomplices (store clerks), convinced me that modern, more durable material was not only warmer and more waterproof, but would hold up to even the toughest wear I could throw at it.
When I objected that my old parka never had a faux fir edging on the hood, so therefore it was not going to work, they tricked me again. This one had fir that zipped out if I did not want it. (Ugh, they thought of everything!)
When I complained they did not have it basic black like I wanted. They tricked me again, but helping me order it online, right from the store. It’s going to arrive any day now, and I am filled with trepidation.
OR is finally going to the place where old parkas go to die. This coat that has been my companion through everything Wisconsin can dish out, is going to be obsolete. Yes, it will probably give me the cold shoulder, but that will only make it worse. It never whined. It never balked. It never stopped being OR. Soon I will be saying goodbye for the last time.
Unles.... Do you think my wife will notice it, if I hide OR in the hopper of the fertilizer spreader? You know, just in case.
