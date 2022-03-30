Someday, when retirement arrives, I imagine that I will have all this time for projects, that I will while away my winter years puttering around the house in Bob Villa heaven.
I look around the house and see painting and remodeling possibilities in every room and outside there are almost as many projects as there are blades of grass. When I moved into this house, I wired the garage and, in the basement, put in doors and drywall and 13 light fixtures or outlets, and I have replaced more plumbing fixtures than I care to count. I felt like I could do anything.
That was all before children or when the then-tiny children mostly slept — and then suddenly work, children, work, community responsibilities and life itself froze that progress in place, but in the so-called golden years I should have more time than I know what to do with! I can finish the job!
If I have unlimited time on our slate, I can start by cleaning the garage, sweep into the house and knock that whole area off my reorganizing to-do list and then crescendo into the attic where I finish out on top. Not that I am keeping track of time, but I reckon I could get that organizing part done in a few months, maybe a year at most.
And then came the door stop last Saturday. And that’s when my dream bubble, which had already been overinflated, popped. It came full stop with the door stop.
After my brother-in-law replaced the flooring, toilet and woodwork in a bathroom last fall, he suggested that maybe we didn’t need the doorstop anymore, so he left it behind for us to decide. He didn’t want to ruin either the floor or the molding by screwing the stop into either one.
At first, we agreed with him. We both loved admiring his handwork, which provided new clean lines, unfettered by brass hardware. It was a refreshing change.
But then, as time went on and the door kept hitting us in the back as we looked in the mirror, and we decided we needed to take action, to put back in the stop I had put in decades ago when we were first annoyed by the door that kind of wants to close, but doesn’t, and just likes to hang around enough to be irritating.
To be fair, this is not an ordinary door stop. It’s magnetic, so when the door opens, it holds it in place. Imagine a ball-and socket joint like your shoulder. The ball is the magenetized stop and the receiver is like a steel cup.
So the strong magnet has to click into a spring-loaded receiver that is mounted on the back of the door near the floor. And when the door is open, it gives a satisfying clunk to let you know the magnet is engaged. That part was left on the door, but way behind it and up against the wall and in the corner, so reinstalling this magnetic stop was going to be in a tight squeeze between the open door and the wall behind it.
When I was younger and more flexible, this might have been easy. But now I had to enlist Nancy to help. And her poor knees needed a cushion, too. So here we all were with our right cheeks pressed up against the wall, one of us kneeling on the pad to save our knees and stretching a single arm as far as it could reach to try to mark the spot on the wall where this magnet was going to touch the door receiver. And the other was crouching above and trying to shine the light in this skinny slot and guide the other person’s hand.
We tried marking it with chalk, using masking tape, breaking off a pencil (because a large one was too long to fit in there to mark the screw holes). If Lucille Ball were still alive, this would have been a 15 minute comedy shtick on “I Love Lucy.”
Instead, it was a three-hour exercise in frustration and trial and error — mostly error at the Petersons’. And some swearing, too.
In the end, we got it to work, not with that satisfying click, but with just enough of the magnet touching the receptacle that it kept the door from closing. We both looked at each other in exasperation and our eyes silently shared the truth we were both thinking: It’s good enough! I can’t take this anymore!
All this work and all this time and all this anxiety wasted over a 3-inch door stop, a tiny, almost insignificant piece of hardware.
Since then I’ve looked around the house and the garage and the attic and I think, how in the world, even with the great expanse of retirement sprawling out before our feet, would we ever, ever have enough time, patience and Advil to tackle the rest of this house when we struggled this much to put in a lousy door stop.
I am reminded again and again of a friend of mine who retired a few years ago and we were in his garage and he tried to apologetically avert our gaze away from the massive pile of junk piled up in the back end of his garage.
He said, “There is one thing you quickly learn in retirement and that is that the reason you put off all those projects when you were working was not because you didn’t have the time, it was because you didn’t have the interest or the will in doing them.”
Now I understand. As for any notion that I can change even my own little corner of the world with the bountiful time that retirement might allow, well you can close the door on that idea. And when I say close the door on that idea, that is exactly what I mean.
