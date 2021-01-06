The snow was falling and it was picturesque. I had just slipped on the ice and was standing knee deep in a drift while holding a 32-foot-long roof rake over my head to clean off our roof and slow down the ice dams in our gutters.
It’s early yet, but I was already being visited by my two companions, Frosty and Jack Frost.
So imagine Frosty Snowman as the angel and Jack Frosty as the devil. They sit on opposite shoulders and blow cold thoughts into my ears each time we hit January. As winter drags on, Jack starts to take the upper hand (or stick as in Mr. Snowman’s case). But right now, Frosty is still in control of the snow fort.
Frosty: Isn’t winter magical? Snow flocks the branches and warm lights glow from inside the windows, and everything looks like a Courrier & Ives postcard or a Thomas Kinkade painting. It’s a great time to be alive and beautiful place to be!
Jack: What are you, crazy? We’ve got subzero wind chills and the dangerously icy sidewalks might as well be a greeting card for that famous attorney — one fall, that’s all! It’s miserable out there!
Frosty: Do remember how much fun it was as a kid to go sledding, ice skating and building snowmen like me? This season is unlike all the others. Embrace the change and relish the moment followed by a steaming hot cup of hot chocolate laden with marshmallows.
Jack: Winter! No feeling in your fingers or your toes. Your feet are always wet and cold and with a heavy parka you feel as fat as a snowman yourself wherever you go. You have so many layers you can hardly move.
Frosty: Think of how cozy it feels sitting around a warm fire at home, driving in a car with seat warmers or crawling between flannel sheets and a down quilt at night. It’s heavenly.
Jack: Look at the side of your car. Look at your shoes. Look at your pant legs. Salt! It’s coating everything in site. And let’s not forget about how this cold weather means your nose is constantly running. These are a few of my least favorite things!
Frosty: Brandy in the snifter. Pot roast and dumplings. Christmas cookies for a month. Stews and soups. None of this stuff tastes any better than it does in the dead of winter.
Jack: Let’s get real. Winter is about slush soaking through to your socks, shocks from static electricity, chapped hands and have you forgotten about those ice dams?
Frosty: There is no better season to binge watch movies, curl up with a good book or bake your own bread. The smell alone is worth the wait!
Jack: There is no better season to get a heart attack while shoveling, lose a finger in the snowblower, break a hip on the ice or suffer from frostbite.
Frosty: Does anything feel better than wearing your favorite sweater to keep you warm? And don’t forget about cross-country skiing; remember you met your wife for the first time while doing that.
Jack: I think you are forgetting about the times when the snowblower wouldn’t start, when you had to chop ice in the driveway by hand for hours and the winter it was so cold you feared the pipes would freeze and burst.
Frosty: Remember snow days? It was a bonus day off from school! And don’t forget building snow forts and the time you and the kids rented snowshoes and hiked for the day.
Jack: Remember when winter storms forced the cancellations of the the events you were so looking forward to doing? Think of how many hours of your childhood were lost to shoveling?
Frosty: Remember having your first Tom & Jerry on your skiing trip? Remember how uncomfortable muggy weather was in summer? And how much time did you spend during summer hiding in your basement until severe weather passed? Not in winter, my friend.
Jack: Three words: Long, cold nights. That’s all I have to say. Think instead about summer breezes, cocktails on the deck, sun that sets well into the evening and the smells of freshly cut grass and a steak on the grill.
Winter is still a novelty. I am still with Frosty. I don’t even mind Jack Frost nipping at my nose right now. But I am going to switch allegiances before this season is over. It happens every year. Sometime in March, I will want to roll Frosty into a ball and send him flying. In the meantime, I have to listen to these two characters argue with each other in my head until winter is finally over. It’s what we do in Wisconsin.
