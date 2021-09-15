Every so often, your mind tricks your body into things that it’s no longer able to do.
It had been years since we had ventured into the attic, but with a new grandson on the way in a couple of months, we were waxing nostalgic for some of the baby clothes, books and toys that we had long ago banished there in hopes that they would be much loved by the next generation.
When we were little, my sisters even conjured up the mythical names of Olaf and Agatha and used those monikers to label the many boxes stored in my parents’ voluminous Victorian attic. Since we only had boy children, there was no need to draw any distinction, but still had the boxes.
Unlike at my parents’ house with their walk-in attic, ours is too hot or too cold to visit at any time but spring or fall. So if you miss your shot, you wait a half year for the next opportunity. As a result, it had been years since we had been up there.
I was growing kind of excited about seeing these relics of our past, from a time when life seemed so much simpler, when both we and our kids both seemed so young. We had much of our lives and all of our children’s lives ahead of us. There was such excitement in the air, so much hope and so much anticipation.
I was excited to rekindle that feeling, renew the thrill of fatherhood and get a little melancholy about tiny little striped footy pajamas, books that were so well read and loved their corners were frayed and their pages dog eared. And don’t forget all those fun little toys!
But this wasn’t about us. Our first grandchild was a girl and she had been showered with toys as the first child. But now she was bigger and looking for better toy adventures, to say nothing of what her little brother might take a liking to.
With excitement running high and the forecast in our favor, we made the plunge – or rather the climb – into the attic.
Thus ended the excitement.
I was the one who laid down the plywood floors in this attic decades ago and it was always my job to be the first one to climb through the tiny hatch in our ceiling. Since we had our house reroofed, my wife made me buy a hardhat because protruding roofing nails in this low-clearance attic could potentially draw blood.
But before I got that far, I suddenly came to realization that we had other problems:
Flexibility: While my parents’ attic was two stories tall, our attic is a crawl space. You can sit in the highest spot of the gable, but the rest is crawling. The walls into our attic hatch are tall to fence in the insulation, and the roof is short, so standing at the top of an 8-foot ladder and having the dexterity to lift your leg over the wall, while not hitting your head on the trusses or getting jabbed by protruding nails, is nothing short of comical – unless it is you doing it. And then it is painful, and painfully obvious that you are nowhere near as limber as you were in the 40s when you put most of these boxes up there.
Knees: And then you find out that if you are crawling on plywood all the time, your knees get not only unhappy in a hurry, they get darn right angry – and they scream out in pain to make sure you get the message.
Memory: We have well over 100 boxes stored in our attic, containing everything from carpet remnants to canceled checks to historic old newspapers. But they mean nothing unless they are marked. Fortunately, my wife is very organized, so she had a list with the contents of each box. Unfortunately, she could not remember where she put the list. After 45 minutes of searching, we found it, only to realize that all the boxes in the attic where not stored in numerical order, so, for instance, box Nos. 1, 78, 115 and 9 were stored together, so that meant crawling along in the dark with flashlight among the fiberglass, shingle fragments and dead bugs trying to find the boxes we need, over and over.
Hearing: When you are in the attic, it is impossible to hear one in the rest of the house, so it went something like this: Attic: “Is there anything we need in box No. 17?” Answer: “What?!” Attic: (Repeat message, only louder.) Answer: “Stop screaming at me. I couldn’t hear you!” Attic: “I wasn’t screaming at you, I just was yelling so you could hear?” And then repeat this same conversation for each box for about an hour.
Bang: Finally my knees gave out and my wife took over wearing some knee pads she found in the garage. But she neglected to put on the hard hat and banged the top of her head on the ceiling. She was yelling to me and forgot to watch where she was aiming her head into the hatch. She had to put ice on it.
We got about 20 boxes down between the two of us, and quickly realized that things were not as we remembered. Elastic waistbands on baby clothes were stretched out by the heat and tops had formula stains, plastic toys had grown discolored and some things were just broken. There was some gold, but mostly fool’s gold.
Rather than being overjoyed and overflowing with treasured memories, and longing for the days when we were young again, we were hot, aching and really glad that our parenting days were in our past and not out future. Grandparenting is made for old people and, thankfully, that was the one thing we had done just right. And we have the tattered relics to prove it (and by relics, I don’t mean us personally.)
