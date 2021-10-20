When your birthday is on Halloween, it comes with certain expectations.
First, it presumes that you will be scary looking. Check!
It presumes that you will get jokes like this: I’ll bet you frightened your mother when she first saw you. Check!
And it presumes that whenever you buy liquor, someone will always make a joke about being born on Halloween. Check!
But after that, I don’t really fit the mold.
It presumes you always watch and enjoy horror movies and books? Uncheck.
Not only do I not like horror movies, but I don’t even have much interest in horror writers, with the possible exception of Edgar Allan Poe. I have a history of heart disease in my family and have a hard time sleeping as it is, so why would I want to get my heart racing and not be able to sleep even more than normal because I was scared out of my wits?
I am sure Steven King is a great author, but, as for his horror genre, I am moving on.
I don’t even get the whole thing of decorating your yard with skeletons, tombstones and ghoulish figures. It seems kind of silly to me. I don’t have a problem with any of it, but it’s just not for me.
Even when it comes to costume parties, I tend to not follow the mold. I don’t dress up as horror movie characters. I have a definite tendency for inanimate objects.
Even as a teenager, when the YMCA had youth dances, I came dressed as a box of cigarettes. That was in the 1960s, when cigarettes were frowned on but not yet fully demonized. I was a box of Scareyton cigarettes, a takeoff on the Tareyton brand that was popular at the time. (Old people will remember that part of the advertising depicted people with fake black eyes and the tagline: I’d rather fight than switch!”) Today, a lot of people would argue, and I might not disagree, that cigarettes are the most horrifying thing out there.
One year when Nancy and I were dating I dressed as a postal box, like the kind you see outside the post office for after-hours drop off. That was before the phrase “going postal” actually meant something scary.
This year, I dressed as a COVID-19 virus. I wore a round helmet and had red spikes coming out of it. Last year, I dressed as a pandemic face mask. Both of which are also rather scary, and certainly no better than cigarettes.
For years I have been brainstorming privately about how to create another costume I have dreamed up that is a takeoff of Hunt’s ketchup. My costume will be called Haunt’s ketchup. It’s not really too scary. I guess I will have to wait for some diabolical recall or something. For now, it’s stuck on the drawing board anyway because I can’t figure out how to easily make a costume that looks like a round bottle.
Like I said, life with the ramifications of cigarettes and COVID-19 and all the clamor over masking is scary enough as it is. I don’t need witches, ghosts and half-dead people to be more afraid.
But there is one thing that I do love about Halloween and that is trick-or-treating. Even as late as high school, when my friends and I cut eyeholes into paper grocery bags and went door to door, I have loved trick-or-treating, and I loved taking the kids door to door when they were little. Now I just love handing out the candy and seeing passing kids come to the door in crazy costumes.
It’s actually the weirdest holiday of them all, completely made up, and one where we break all the rules and actual encourage accepting candy from complete strangers. I just relish the beneficence of it all. We’re giving away stuff to kids because, well, because it is nice.
So, yes, I love the changing colors of the trees, the crunch of leaves under my feet, the taste of salted pumpkin seeds and caramel apples, and the cooling fall temperatures. I even take a lot of pride in being a Scorpio.
But as for the blood, bones, zombies and all that? I guess I lean a little closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas than Halloween. When you look like I do, the mirror is about as close to a horror show as you ever want to get. And that is true Halloween style.
