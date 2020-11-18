In a desperate attempt to slim down fast, I emptied my pockets as the nurse asked me to step onto the scale for my annual physical.
The usual junk came out of my pockets, including a wallet, cell phone, flashlight, pocket watch, pen, and of course, masks. But then came the dreaded coins, scads and scads of coins. I am not sure when it happened, but I have come to wish we did away with all these metal discs.
(At the doctor’s office, this might be a case of being pennywise and pound foolish, but I disagree.)
I can remember when I was in college, there was a drive to get rid of the penny, and I was an adamant penny saver. Meanwhile, maintenance staff at the college was getting into trouble for making repairs around campus by defacing currency once they realized that it was cheaper to punch a hole in a penny than to buy a washer.
But somewhere along the line my opinion about coins flipped. I have a penny collection and we have jars and jars of them around the house, but I have given up on them.
I think if Ben Franklin were around today, he would coin a new phrase: A penny saved is a penny spurned.
You can’t use them in any vending machines; they take up room in your pocket. Even gas stations so dislike pennies, they chiseled the final penny in the price of gas to 9/10 of a cent per gallon.
If I was trying to be amorous with my wife and offered her “a penny for your thoughts,” she would probably look at me insulted: “Is that all my feelings are worth to you, a lousy penny?” But yet if she saw a penny on the sidewalk, my wife would pick it up.
Pennies – let’s face it, all coins — just get in the way. They linger at the bottom of our drawers, hide in the cracks of the couch, occupy space in our car consoles and peek out of our loafers.
Quarters have toughed out the fight longer than others, but even they are losing the battle in vending machines to debit cards or cell phones, which don’t spill out onto the floor and scatter like roaches at the most inopportune times.
If you want to create enemies fast, pay with coins at the grocery store. Even counting a couple dollars’ worth of coins at the checkout is enough get eye rolls, angry glares or loud, obnoxious scoffing from those in line behind you.
Admit it. If you had a nickel for every time you, too, wanted to get rid of coins, you would have silver dollars now, an even more useless coin. We have seen dime stores disappear and have given football our quarter back, so let’s move to paper and cards.
I know what you are thinking. “Well, thanks Scott for giving me your 2 cents worth, but, quiet honestly, if that is your 2 cents worth, I am going to need some change back.”
And to that I would reply, you got my opinion this week and every week for the same price, Scott Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.