The call came in just as I was leaving work on Friday. The contractions had begun and our grandbaby was on its way. Our job, to babysit the big sister and the family golden retriever had begun.
After that, the entire weekend was like a thrill ride. Annie, our little granddaughter is such a charmer. We spent two days on wagon rides, rustling through leaf piles, filling the bathroom sink with water and giving her toys baths, watching her using her toy tractor in the yard to pick up sticks for the dog, watching “Paw Patrol” on television, reading stories, playing with a nesting doll, toy barns and animals and on and on. It was so much fun, but non-stop activity.
Meanwhile, at the hospital, that is where the real work was being done. Or not.
Unlike when Annie was born, visitors were not allowed at the hospital, so we were on a need -to-know basis. At first bulletins came in and we sent them back, all via texting, but as the night wore on, the contractions did not stop, but progress hit a lull. With Annie in the house, we knew we needed a good night sleep, so we hit the hay early.
I jumped out of bed the next morning, hoping for a bulletin text. But there was nothing. Soon Nancy and Annie were both awake, and the time seemed to drag on. What was happening? What was going on? My mind drifted to terrible places, worrying about Mandy’s health, the baby’s health and thinking the worse. Nancy and I shot each other worried glances and tried to keep our minds off it, by staying busy with Annie and the dog.
Minutes seemed like hours. We were on the dark side of the moon, in complete radio silence. And the wait continued.
Finally, word arrived, and both Nancy and I choked back tears of joy. “Mr. Maxwell” as Mandy texted it, was born at 6:31 a.m. We were over the moon! The note included height and weight details and a photo of our son Kyle holding his little guy wrapped in swaddling clothes. I went from the precipice of despair to being ecstatic in a flash.
All day long, Nancy and I floated on air. Annie was aware of the news and saw the photos of Maxwell and Mom and Maxwell and Dad, but she still was not sure what to make of it all. Nancy said Annie said she knew he was “born,” but even adults can appreciate what that really means.
Maxwell was born on the eve of my birthday, Halloween, so he was instantly the best birthday present I ever had.
We soon knew we were going to have Annie for another night, and by now we were starting to get into a rhythm based on the schedule her parents had carefully laid out. The next day, it was waiting for the circumcision and clearance from the medical crew that everyone could head home.
Finally, we had the green light and I quickly recalled how much work it is to travel with children. I have no idea how anyone survived the Oregon Trail. I could have filled an entire Conestoga wagon with just supplies for the dog and Annie. For two days, our house had looked like an explosion had occurred in a toy store; things were strewn everywhere. It must have taken us an hour to just round up all the toys, clothes, dishes, bedding, food, and then the dog stuff on top of that – and then came load after load after load for the car.
But when we arrived at Kyle and Mandy’s house, there was the little guy, our first grandson, wearing an orange and brown knit hat to conceal his abundant blond hair. He was adorable, just adorable. And you forget how little they are. Maxwell was the size of my son’s hand. He was born 11 days early, but full term, and healthy as can be.
We all took turns holding this bundle of joy, and even Annie held the little guy in her lap. He was literally the size of a doll. She was a natural big sister, very welcoming.
And then came the news that floored me. Up until now, they had been coy about the baby’s middle name, claiming they were still trying to make a decision, and were not quite in agreement. It was all a ruse. His middle name, they announced, was going to be Scott! Scott? Did they say Scott? I was speechless. I could not believe it. I was humbled, honored, thrilled and beside myself with joy. Could it be that the best birthday present ever had just gotten even better? The Maxwell miracles just kept happening.
After a few hours of this, we realized we needed to get ready for trick-or-treating. With Mother resting at home with the baby, Annie and Kyle came to our house and trick-or-treated. She had been waiting a long time, and this little skateboarder, dressed to match her Dad, scored enough candy to last her until next Halloween. She was so cute, so polite, so full of wonder and so adorable. My best birthday ever just kept getting better.
When the trick-or-treating wrapped up, she and Dad went home and Nancy prepared the birthday dinner I had requested, roast beef and dumplings and pecan pie. I looked at my fitness band and realized I was about 2,000 steps of my daily 10,000-step goal, so I elected to take a walk around the neighborhood on Halloween about a half an hour after beggars night activities had ceased.
As I headed down the sidewalk, there was a noisy, giggly group of what appeared to be adolescent girls, who were just walking and talking as they celebrated their trick-or-treating loot, heading toward me about a half block away. I was walking briskly in the shadows of the streetlights, just minding my own business. Suddenly, one of the girls shrieked and they all scattered, running in all directions and screaming.
I stayed on course, silently minding my own business as one girl lingered, nervously looking up at me as she tried to recover from the sidewalk her spilled candy lost in the frantic fleeing. She finally gave up as I came near and in her dash she slipped and flopped face up in resignation in the middle of the deserted street. I quietly walked onward and turned when I hit the corner, as I had planned all along.
“You guys! He’s normal! It’s OK. He’s just normal!” she shouted to her friends.
Normal? I thought to myself.
I just had the best birthday of my life! I am the luckiest guy on earth and had the best Halloween ever! What’s normal about that?!
