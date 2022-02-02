Scott Free

It is like the music is playing in my head.
My kids bought me a pair of earbuds as a gift, and I am surprisingly addicted to them.
Unlike headphones, which are big and bulky, and wired earplugs, where the cords are always getting in the way, these are elegant and small, but they pack a powerful punch. They look like overgrown kidney beans, but they’re not much bigger than hearing aids, and the sound is luxurious.
I walk for at least an hour every morning. It wakes me up, helps relieve stress and it’s good exercise, too, and now my walk comes with an accompanist.
It’s nice to observe the world around me, but there are times, when I have these in my ears and I have some classical music playing in the background that it feels like my whole life is a movie and there is a soundtrack underpinning everything I do. It’s as if the music and my life, as I am living it, become one. The relaxing music playing between my ears, somehow gets blended into how I think and what I am doing. It sound strange, but it’s enveloping.
I know this is nothing new, but, for an old guy like me, it takes me back to the days when I had a transistor radio.
Transistor radios, back in the 1960s, were like cellphones are today for the younger generation, only far more primitive. The technology was crude by comparison, but they were a portal from the sanctuary of your home into the whole big world that existed beyond the shelter of your own roof.
Sure televisions were around, but in those days there were only a few channels and it was expected, when you watched television, that you would do it with the whole family, at least that’s how it worked at our house. Often we only had a single TV for the family. And television, because it was so limited, were pretty restricted to middle-of-the-road fare. There was no alternate lifestyles, unless you considered “Leave It to Beaver” a counterculture counterpoint to “Ozzie and Harriet.” It was more like vanilla and French vanilla.
And, of course, there were no computers and no internet, and cellphones, as we mentioned, were not even on the radar. Even Dick Tracy had a two-way wrist radio that was like a cross between a regular radio, a smartwatch and a cellphone.
Transistor radios were about as close to science fiction as it got. And to get a transistor radio was a badge of honor, a rite of passage into your teen years.
Before transistors were discovered and developed, radios were confined to large consoles or tabletop cabinets that contained tubes that were hot and bulky. They needed a cord to operate. But transistors were tiny by comparison and could run on batteries. I don’t know why we didn’t just call them portable radios, but transistor radio sounded more Space Age, and that was the zeitgeist at the time. Good ones were about the size of a modern cell phone, but three times as thick.
With the help of earplugs, which were tiny white earphones that had thin cords that always seemed to get a short and worked only a few months before they needed replacing, you could tap into the world outside. When your mom thought you were sleeping in bed, you were actually listening to the baseball game. I can remember being consumed by Don Drysdale’s scoreless inning streak, and following every pitch, when my mom thought I as in dreamland.
From my home in Wauwatosa, I could clearly get all the Milwaukee stations and several from Chicago. I had the world at my fingertips. Besides sports, there was other entertainment, much more variety than you hear now. And on the AM dial, there was WOKY and WRIT playing music that teens liked.
At first, all there was was the AM dial, and later radios incorporated FM, and suddenly there was not only crystal clear music, but some of that real counterculture music was being played, such as on WZMF and so many other stations. It truly became the soundtracks of our teenagers years, and that little radio soon got dwarfed by stereo systems in our bedrooms, and 8-tracks in cars, and, before long, the complex entertainment systems that seem to surround us wherever we go.
Maybe that is why I am taken by these tiny little earbuds. They have sound I could only dream of years ago when those flimsy earphones tantalized my ear with their static sound waves. Today I was listening to a London radio station and being enchanted by Debussy and Copland.
Music has indeed been the undercurrent of my life and I can only imagine where it will take me from here. We've lost the innocence of the transistor years, but we opened the door to a lot more possibilities, too.
