We’ve all seen “Home Alone” countless times, but one of my favorite scenes is not the cartoon-like antics when Kevin is single-handedly thwarting the bad buys, but the nondescript opening scenes that lay out the premise.
It’s certainly the most unnoticed part of the movie, but it’s the foundation for the rest of the picture. It opens with a house in chaos. It’s the holidays and it’s bedlam. Kids and adults all over the place in the crazy cacophony of life in a big family unfolds before the viewers.
Fast forward to 2022, shift the date to Easter (OK we met the day before Easter) and you would have a snapshot of the Peterson house last weekend. Now imagine 24 people (three generations, ages 5 months to mid 70s) in a house about a quarter the size of Kevin’s family and you can see just how nuts our house was. It was like those old Family Circus comic strips from the Sunday editions --just so much insanity going on.
This was the Peterson side of the family. This was not a reserved dinner party from Downtown Abbey, even though Nancy’s prized 1891 china was being used. It’s loud, and everyone trying to hear each other and trying to be heard only makes it louder. And it’s a little out of control. It was more like Animal House sans the togas.
In one room, my granddaughter was trying to shoot baskets, while someone sat in front of the downstairs cooler in the designated beer chair selection trying to select his malt beverage of choice.
In another room, my son was in the pantry, checking out my whiskey supply.
In the living room, a small group was having a contest over whether Ravenclaw was the best house in Harry Potter.
In another room, one of the pre-schoolers was blithely breaking a model car that we thought was stored safely out of reach.
In another corner, my grandson, was shrieking loudly because he really wanted a nap or he wanted his mother to nurse him, or perhaps he just needed a good scream.
In the kitchen, my wife was complaining that no one had brought up the extra chairs and the “kids’ table” from the basement.
In the dining room, my brother-in-law, trying to honor his Lenten vows on the eve of Easter, was surreptitiously filling a Baggie with Sweedish Fish jellybeans from the candy dish, so he could eat them tomorrow when his candy fasting ended.
Across the table, a 3-year-old was quietly peeling foil off probably her 10th chocolate egg and hoping nobody was paying attention.
In the bathroom, one of my grandnieces was throwing up in rapid preparation for her family to make a quick exit from the party due to the sudden onset of the flu.
Elsewhere, in the kitchen, my niece was carefully sorting little signs to tell hungry diners the difference between the sharp cheddar, extra sharp cheddar, Colby, Havarti, Muenster, pepper jack, Swiss and other cheese slices, just moments before someone would brush by and send the paper labels fluttering into disarray on the floor.
Two other men were at the dining room table complaining about what is wrong with America today.
By the backdoor, two children were using a toy wrench and trying to remove the knob from the door on a small desk drawer.
In the living room, my youngest niece is wearing a boot cast and sporting crutches after having broken her foot falling down one step while babysitting a few weeks earlier. Her sister reveals details of her plans to move to the Twin Cities.
I am in the kitchen using my cell phone camera and an app to get a reading on how good the wine is that one of my nieces brought to the party.
Two of my sisters are in another corner talking about how they were convinced my great nephew saw the apparition of my late third sister when he was a small child.
It’s the same nephew, age 4, who came up to me – twice—to coyly tell me he really liked my house, apparently because there are hooks in the shower.
His father was outside staring up at the sky and looking for the pink moon, and espousing his latest theory that his research says you should buy a Bitcoin on a waxing gibbous and sell on a waning gibbous (or what it the other way around?)
Under the dining room table, the dog is roving for fallen snacks and not fooled at all by the children’s puzzle pieces and the pacifier also lying under there.
In the stove sits the food we forgot was stored there. That surprise would come later.
I grew up in a family of six and lived in neighborhood filled with big families, and there are days I regret we did not have a big family, but every time we get together for holidays and this insanity erupts I get a little taste of what life is like everyday for a big family.
And it’s just enough to make me feel relieved when solitude returns the next day, but still a little bit saddened with the realization that the crazy but loving volcano that is our family get-togethers had finally stopped erupting.
There’s no place like home for the holidays.
