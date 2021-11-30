We have a new visitor at our house and I am not sure I like him yet.
OK, to be honest, it’s not a he; it’s an it. But we are very close friends, or at least it feels like it.
He’s our new toilet, after all, and even though we invited him in, I am still not sure I like him yet.
With each flush we learn a little more about each other. Slowly we’re trying to build the trust.
But that does not come easy.
Our old toilet had been in place since 1980 and, while we were not the best of pals, we knew how to work with each other. We knew each others’ weakness and we learned to adjust. Let’s just say we had an understanding.
But we were getting new flooring in the bathroom and Old Yeller had to go. He didn’t actually make any yelling sounds, though in the last week he started whistling when you flushed him, to the point where, if we had a dog, I am sure he’d have been barking at our toilet.
No, he was Old Yeller, because he was colored yellow. Technically, it was harvest gold, kind of mustardy, dark yellow, for those of you born after the 1970s.
And much as I enjoyed harvest gold in our old refrigerator and dishwasher over the years, it was getting tiresome for our toilet. The supply line valve was green and corroded open, and the flush valve and flapper balls that I had replaced a few times already, were visibly leaking anew. And there was a large porcelain chip knocked out of the bracket behind the bowl, where one of the kids had accidentally dropped the lid to the tank when unclogging it years ago. The sizeable gash was like a badge of honor, a sign that despite serious injury Old Yeller was going to be there for us, even if it didn’t really flush right anymore. But even with that, OY’s days were numbered.
So we did some shopping and bought New Whitey. (It’s a temporary name until we can find him a proper nickname like Blastmaster, Capt. Swoosh, Big Gulp, or maybe something else.) But a funny thing about a toilet, and, mercifully so, you can’t take them for a test drive before you buy one.
You can try out a new sweater, a mattress or a car, but I don’t know of a single store that let’s you test drive a toilet, unless the model in the rest room matches the toilet in the showroom. (By the way, does anyone actually rest in a rest room?)
I don’t actually think I like the idea of sitting around a showroom and testing them out. First of all, who wants to watch anyone else test drive one of these beasts, much less be watched yourself? And you could only fully test each model once a day, or maybe once every few hours, depending on the nature of your business. And do you really want to make a judgement on a toilet when the whole decision is based on the last guy who had chili for lunch or was wrestling with a bout of stomach flu, and then you came across the mess that would not clean up?
Yeah, it’s not a pretty picture. And the whole things is made more complicated by these low-flush toilets that took what might once have been a simple comparison and turned it into a science project. There are toilets with buttons instead of levers, and some that have a button for No. 1 and another for No. 2. And some emit a deafening sound like submarine firing a torpedo when you flip the handle. Others are so feeble, you feel you need three or flushes and a toilet brush to finish the job. And, don’t forget the decisions about the shape of the bowl and the height of the seat. There is so much to consider, and all without the test drive.
In the model we bought, the box said it could empty a bucket of golf balls in a single flush. Correct me if I am wrong, but if your waste resembles a bucket of golf balls, you should see a doctor. And what is there about golf balls that even remotely resembles a human waste? “I played a great round today. Will you excuse me while go the lavatory to make sure I clean that golf ball off of my hands?” Nope!
And you learn a lot about your spouse when you get a new toilet, too. She likes flushing, I have learened, with the cover closed, but with this new toilet comes a slow-close toilet seat. So she waits until it closes itself completely before flushing. She has had to learn new ways, because sometimes during that waiting for the seat to fully close she has gotten distracted and forgotten to flush.
So with each new flush, the toilet has to prove itself. Is Big Gulp going to clean the whole bowl in a single flush? Will Blastmaster get a little choked up and not be able to finish his business without assistance? Is Capt. Swoosh a little too obvious to guests down the hall?
There is only one way to know, and that is to learn one flush at a time. So far, so good. But all you need is one unfortunate clog or one embarrassing remnant when company is over before the relationship sours and you turn flush with anger. (You knew that a pun had to get in there somewhere.)
But I will try not to fly off the handle if this toilet tanks. (You see, once I got started on this bathroom humor, I cannot stop.) And whatever happens, the toilet had better like my puns, too. I will not tolerate any wisecracks! (Sorry about that last one.)
